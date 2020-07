5887 WILKIE Street

Amenities

on-site laundry recently renovated carpet oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

THIS HOME IS VERY NICELY LAID OUT TO GIVE YOU MAXIMUM USE OF SPACE. LOTS OF CABINET SPACE IN THE KITCHEN WITH NEW APPLIANCES AND NEW CERAMIC TILES. LAUNDRY ROOM OFF THE BACK OF KITCHEN. NEW CARPET, NEW ROOF, FRESHLY PAINTED, NEW PLUMBING AND UPDATED BATHROOM ALLOWS YOU TO MOVE RIGHT IN. THIS HOME HAS A GOOD SIZE BACKYARD FOR THE KIDS TO PLAY.

PLEASE PROVIDE A COMPLETELY FILLED OUT APPLICATION, CREDIT SCORE, CREDIT REPORT, TWO RECENT PAY STUBS

EMAIL APPLICATION TO ANNRUDDREALTOR@GMAIL.COM