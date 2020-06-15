23217 Sunset Rd

Amenities

Spacious second floor condo located North of Eureka Road and West of Pardee Road. This unit features private entry, a 1 car attached garage, fresh paint throughout, nice kitchen with tons of cupboards and counter space, in-unit laundry, and more! Appliances included are fridge, stove, microwave, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Close to freeways, parks, schools, and shopping! $225 non-refundable cleaning fee due at lease signing. No pets allowed. Section eight is not accepted. Tenant responsible for cleaning the carpets just prior to moving out. Water included.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5427226)