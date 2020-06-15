All apartments in Taylor
Location

23217 Sunset Rd, Taylor, MI 48180

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1000 · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
some paid utils
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious second floor condo located North of Eureka Road and West of Pardee Road. This unit features private entry, a 1 car attached garage, fresh paint throughout, nice kitchen with tons of cupboards and counter space, in-unit laundry, and more! Appliances included are fridge, stove, microwave, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Close to freeways, parks, schools, and shopping! $225 non-refundable cleaning fee due at lease signing. No pets allowed. Section eight is not accepted. Tenant responsible for cleaning the carpets just prior to moving out. Water included.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5427226)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23217 Sunset Rd have any available units?
23217 Sunset Rd has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Taylor, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Taylor Rent Report.
What amenities does 23217 Sunset Rd have?
Some of 23217 Sunset Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23217 Sunset Rd currently offering any rent specials?
23217 Sunset Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23217 Sunset Rd pet-friendly?
No, 23217 Sunset Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Taylor.
Does 23217 Sunset Rd offer parking?
Yes, 23217 Sunset Rd does offer parking.
Does 23217 Sunset Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23217 Sunset Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23217 Sunset Rd have a pool?
No, 23217 Sunset Rd does not have a pool.
Does 23217 Sunset Rd have accessible units?
No, 23217 Sunset Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 23217 Sunset Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23217 Sunset Rd has units with dishwashers.
