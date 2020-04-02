22666 WOODCREEK Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Check out this meticulously cared for ranch condo, in Taylor's sought after Woodcreek Condominium Subdivision. Tucked away in the complex with a deck that has an amazing park-like view, which offers desired privacy! Bedrooms offer oversized closet space, Master boasts a private bath, both with new vanities. Cathedral ceilings in the large great room warmed by the gas fireplace which flows open to the kitchen with snack bar, and appliances that will stay. Brand new flooring through-out the condo. New paint through-out the condo as well! The un-finished lower lever adds extra space to spread out, along with the oversized-attached two-car garage! Exterior water is included in monthly association fee in addition to snow removal, landscaping and trash removal. Great opportunity to live in this fantastic unit, easy access to shopping and express ways!