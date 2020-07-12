/
district 12
17 Apartments for rent in District 12, St. Joseph, MI
Westview Apartments
2702 Lakeshore Dr, St. Joseph, MI
1 Bedroom
$800
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1168 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedrooms are spacious and cat-friendly. Include fully equipped kitchens, extra storage space, ceiling fans, large windows. Enjoy pool and sundeck, walking path to beaches. Right on Lake Michigan. Local transit, shopping, entertainment.
3608 Lakeshore Drive
3608 Lakeshore Drive, St. Joseph, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,350
650 sqft
Fully Furnished, Gated Community , Swimming pool , Garage. More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/st-joseph-mi?lid=13136638 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5622721)
Results within 1 mile of District 12
1208 Mohawk Lane
1208 Mohawk Lane, St. Joseph, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1377 sqft
1208 Mohawk Lane Available 08/01/20 Chic furnished cottage close to everything St. Joseph has to offer! - This cute furnished cottage will be ready to move into around August 1, it's close to everything there is to enjoy in St Joseph MI.
488 Upton Drive
488 Upton Drive, St. Joseph, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1145 sqft
Come see this lovely 3 bed 1 bath bungalow in St Joseph Michigan! This home has 3 bedrooms with a nice sized family room.
1408 Niles Avenue
1408 Niles Avenue, St. Joseph, MI
2 Bedrooms
$750
1052 sqft
Don't pass up this very well maintained 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex in downtown St. Joseph close to shopping and the beach! This lower level apartment features 1052 square feet, large front porch, and shared garage.
1540 S Windsor Drive
1540 Windsor Drive, Berrien County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
Charming house on a fantastic lot in a great neighborhood. The large kitchen and dining area open up to the rear deck. Nice finished space in the lower walkout level including laundry/bathroom, a 4th bedroom and a wet bar in the rec room.
2800 Thayer Drive
2800 Thayer Drive, St. Joseph, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1610 sqft
Introducing this beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in Saint Joe, Michigan with a great backyard and a dreamy kitchen. This home has new epoxy floors throughout the living room, family room and kitchen.
1117 Broad Street 6B
1117 Broad Street, St. Joseph, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,400
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1117 Broad Street 6B Available 09/01/20 Fully Furnished Executive Condo with all Utilities Included in Downtown St.
1614 S State Street
1614 South State Street, St. Joseph, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Nicely updated 1 1/2 story home in city of St. Joseph close to downtown in sidewalk neighborhood. Kitchen has newer cabinets, newer appliances, subway tile, backsplash and newer wood flooring. Remodeled bathroom.
Results within 5 miles of District 12
3386 Circle Drive
3386 Circle Drive, Berrien County, MI
Studio
$1,100
1232 sqft
3386 Circle Drive Available 08/03/20 Three Bedroom, 1.5 Bath in St Joe - Enjoy your own space in this cute three bedroom, one and a half bath cozy home in the Saint Joseph.
Unit 5 Surfside 4150 Ridge Road
4150 Ridge Road, Berrien County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
900 sqft
Unit 5 Surfside 4150 Ridge Road Available 08/01/20 Live on the Lake Michigan! - This property has it all if you want to vacation at home! Fully furnished and beautifully appointed 2 bedrooms/1.
2017 Anthony Dr
2017 Anthony Drive, Berrien County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1727 sqft
Spacious traditional ranch home in St. Joseph with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. - New lower price! Traditional brick ranch with 3 bedrooms 2 full baths located in Lakeshore school district. Hardwood floors throughout most of the home.
2905 W. Marquette Woods
2905 Marquette Woods Road, Berrien County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$925
1000 sqft
2905 W. Marquette Woods Available 09/04/20 Large 2 Bdrm/2 Bath Condo 1 mile from Lake Michigan - Enjoy this 1,000 SF, 2 bdrm/2 bath condo near Lake Michigan, restaurants, Meijer and I-94.
2630 Woodgate
2630 Woodgate Drive, Shoreham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
920 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom Condo in St. Joseph! ($1350 unfurnished or $1450 furnished) - Come home to a spotless 2 Bedroom/1.
670 Sheridan Rd 1
670 Sheridan Rd, Berrien County, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,100
900 sqft
Furnished Apartment, Utilities Included - Property Id: 38030 Furnished Upstairs Apartment, Utilities Including: Cable TV- Xfinity HBO package, wireless high speed internet, water, electric, gas, trash removal, and Lawn Maintenance.
2572 Cherrywood Ct
2572 Cherrywood Court, Shoreham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1363 sqft
2572 Cherrywood Ct Available 07/13/20 Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.
Results within 10 miles of District 12
3200 N. M63 Box 1
3200 N M 63, Berrien County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$650
3200 N. M63 Box 1 Available 08/05/20 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Mobile Home - 2 BEDROOM ON LAKE MICHIGAN, available immediately . Located 5 miles north of St. Joe and 1 mile north of Whirlpool on N. M63.