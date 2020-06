Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning brick bungalow home located South of Martin Road and West of Little Mack. This home is freshly renovated with TONS of updates! Features include beautiful hardwood floors throughout, fresh paint, brand new stainless steel appliances (fridge, stove, microwave, dishwasher), large bedrooms, and an unfinished basement with a half bath. Section eight is not accepted. No pets allowed. Garage not for tenant use.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5589142)