46 Apartments for rent in Southgate, MI with hardwood floors
1 of 16
1 of 6
1 of 12
1 of 26
1 of 10
1 of 18
1 of 15
1 of 11
1 of 14
1 of 29
1 of 18
1 of 25
1 of 21
1 of 22
1 of 12
1 of 15
1 of 31
1 of 1
1 of 11
1 of 6
1 of 7
1 of 25
1 of 8
1 of 8
Southgate, Michigan: the citys mayor dubbed it "the Dining Capital of Downriver" because of its vast array of chain and small, family owned restaurants.
Michigan may not elicit the warmest of descriptions lately, and Detroit's certainly leading in the "Look Away Awkwardly" category, but south of the Motor City is Southgate, a pleasant, community with a number of charming suburban amenities and warm, welcoming people. This quadrangle of greenery is located squarely within the Downriver area, a hot spot for Michiganites desperate for great (and often foreign) food, from family run restaurants to famous chains like Sonic (which was born here). And while the state may be struggling, it looks like Southgate is poised to be one of the first locations to bounce back, judging by the rising home prices and cost of living. Overall, Southgate has all the qualifications for prime real estate, and now is the time to settle in for the long haul. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Southgate renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.