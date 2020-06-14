Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

46 Apartments for rent in Southgate, MI with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Southgate renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, pa...

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Southgate
1 Unit Available
12937 Pullman St
12937 Pullman Street, Southgate, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1200 sqft
Southgate home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. This is a bungalow home with an unfinished basement. Hardwood floors in the kitchen. STOVE IS NOT INCLUDED. Central air and no garage.
Results within 5 miles of Southgate
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Brownstown West Road South
24881 Redwood Boulevard, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,384
1338 sqft
This newer community features energy efficient appliances and a quiet neighborhood. Pets welcomed. Each home is a single-story with a spacious kitchen, walk-in closet, and large patio for grilling. Private, attached garages.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
4264 Hedgewood St
4264 Edgewood Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
55 + community 2 months free rent - Property Id: 266221 Saginaw's only premier 55+ community LAKE VIEW ESTATES Rent special move in special May Special ... 2 months FREE RENT June and JULY !! this will not last long .

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Allen Park
1 Unit Available
14641 Oconnor Ave
14641 O'connor Avenue, Allen Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1041 sqft
Beautiful brick 3 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow in a beautiful neighborhood. Hardwood floors throughout this clean, recently renovated home. Appliances included as well as granite countertops in the kitchen, as well as central air. Click to Apply!

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Riverview
1 Unit Available
18759 Riverview St
18759 Riverview Street, Riverview, MI
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
Very unique home in the Riverview area. This home has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Nice livingroom with hardwood floors. Cozy kitchen with great counter-tops. Fenced in back yard. No garage but there is street parking. No appliances are included.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
9899 Monroe Blvd
9899 Monroe Boulevard, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1156 sqft
Beautiful corner home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths!! Newly refinished hardwood floors in all the bedrooms and living rooms. Full unfinished basement with utility hook ups. 2 car garage.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Allen Park
1 Unit Available
17296 Hanover Ave
17296 Hanover Avenue, Allen Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1059 sqft
This is a ranch style home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Nice hardwood Floors in the living room. Attached 2 car garage. No basement and no central air.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Patersons Home
1 Unit Available
14462 Pine St
14462 Pine Street, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
3 bedroom house with one of the room upstairs and 1 baths. This house has hardwood floors in the living room, in the kitchen and upstairs. no basement. A large fenced in yard. 1.5 car garage.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Patersons Home
1 Unit Available
15464 Buck St
15464 Buck Street, Taylor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
800 sqft
Very cute 2 bedroom home with 1 bath. Ranch style home. Good back yard. Hardwood floors in the living room. Nice cabinets and counter-tops in the kitchen. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2125. (2.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Patersons Home
1 Unit Available
14360 GAGE Street
14360 Gage Street, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1032 sqft
***FOR RENT*** TAYLOR 3 BEDROOM BRICK RANCH STYLE HOME OFFERING YOU JUST UNDER 1100 SQFT OF ENTRY LEVEL LIVING SPACE, 1 FULL BATH, CENTRAL AIR, COMPLETELY FENCED YARD, SHED FOR EXTRA STORAGE, EAT-IN KITCHEN HAS LARGE DINING AREA, SOME APPLIANCES

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Snow Woods
1 Unit Available
1845 LINDEN Street
1845 Linden St, Dearborn, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1477 sqft
GREAT LOCATION AND CLEAN 1,477 SQFT 3BDRM BRICK RANCH. HUGE FAMILY WITH FIREPLACE. HARDWOOD FLOORS. HUGE LIVING WITH 2ND FIREPLACE. FRESHLY PAINTED. 2 FULL BATH. NEWER FURNACE AND CENTRAL AIR. VINYL WINDOWS. FINISHED BASEMENT. 2 CAR GARAGE.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
4188 SYRACUSE Street
4188 Syracuse Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1006 sqft
MINIMUM 1 YEAR LEASE. 2015: HOME WAS FRESHLY PAINTED, NEWLY RE-DONE HARDWOOD FLOORS IN LIVING RM AND 2 BDRMS. NEW ROOF NEW HOT WATER TANK. 1 CAR GARAGE. 1.5 MO SEC DEP AND $300 CLEANING FEE. NO SMOKING. NO PETS. See attached application procedure.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Lincoln Park
1 Unit Available
2099 CLEVELAND Avenue
2099 Cleveland Avenue, Lincoln Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1308 sqft
UPDATED AND SUPER SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM HOME LOCATED ON A BEAUTIFUL TREE-LINED STREET. FRESHLY REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS. GLAZED TUB AND BATH. NEWER FLOORING. CEILING FANS THROUGHOUT. NEWER WINDOWS. FRESH PAINT. EXTRA LARGE MASTER BEDROOM.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
13417 FELLRATH Street
13417 Fellrath Street, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
1001 sqft
NOTE: SECTION 8 INQUIRIES ONLY; (1)Apply only if application is Section 8 (2) Please provide details how much rent section 8 will cover (3)NO evictions, NO judgments (4)Copy of driver license (5)NO Pets, NO Smoking.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
3927 CAMPBELL Street
3927 Campbell Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1020 sqft
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!This charming ranch features hardwood floors in living room. Dine in kitchen with lots of natural light. Excellent floor plan. Fenced in backyard. Newer flooring, newer furnace. Working bar in basement.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Lincoln Park
1 Unit Available
475 MILL Street
475 Mill Street, Lincoln Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1224 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 1224 SQFT BRICK BUNGALOW 3 BEDROOM IN LINCOLN PARK FOR LEASE. THIS HOME FEATURES FRESHLY REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. BRAND NEW CARPET IN UPSTAIRS BEDROOM. CLEAN AND TIDY KITCHEN. 1 CAR GARAGE W NEW DOOR AND OPENER. FENCED YARD.

Last updated March 5 at 08:06pm
River Rouge
1 Unit Available
412 Campbell Street
412 Campbell Street, River Rouge, MI
4 Bedrooms
$995
1487 sqft
JUST LOWERED Come see this Spacious renovated home in River Rouge. Hardwood floor in Living Room, Eat in area in Kitchen. Large first floor Master Bedroom, 2 Full Bathrooms, Separate Family room with Fireplace. Full unfinished basement.

Last updated April 3 at 12:34pm
1 Unit Available
12210 Syracuse St
12210 Syracuse Street, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
996 sqft
Very gorgeous home. Updated kitchen with appliance. Dark hardwood floors. New kitchen flooring. A very large bungalow room. Unfinished basement. 2 car garage. No central air. Yes, Pets are welcome. No Section 8. Taylor Schools.
Results within 10 miles of Southgate
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
1 Unit Available
Concorde Club
7080 Niagara St, Romulus, MI
1 Bedroom
$795
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from Downtown Detroit, shopping, major expressways and the airport. 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes with large floor plans, walk-in closets and dishwashers. Community has pool, sundeck and laundry facilities.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Warrendale
1 Unit Available
7360 Fielding Street
7360 Fielding Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
943 sqft
3 Bedroom Home For Lease - Beautiful 3 bedoom home has been newly updated. Move right in to this Brick home with hardwood floors throughout.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Mackenzie
1 Unit Available
8897 Cloverlawn St
8897 Cloverlawn Avenue, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$875
900 sqft
Inviting brick bungalow home located North of Joy Road and East of Wyoming Ave. This home features hardwood floors, spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets, large master bedroom, and an unfinished basement. Section eight is not accepted.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Warrendale
1 Unit Available
7354 Vaughan
7354 Vaughan Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
800 sqft
7354 Vaughan - 2 BED 1.5 BATH FOR RENT! - A MUST SEE!! This beautiful newly updated home awaits you and your family! Ready to move in. 2 beds and 1.5 Bath - Hardwood Floors & New Carpet, freshly painted throughout, 1 Car Garage. Washer Dryer Hookups.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Warrendale
1 Unit Available
7280 Vaughan St
7280 Vaughan Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$775
900 sqft
Cozy brick bungalow home located North of W. Warren Ave. and West of Evergreen. This home features stunning hardwood floors throughout, dining room, fresh paint, and an unfinished basement. Section eight is not accepted.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Mackenzie
1 Unit Available
8257 Freda St
8257 Freda Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$775
1100 sqft
Charming brick bungalow home located South of Joy and West of Wyoming. This property features fresh paint, hardwood floors, spacious interior, large master bedroom, and an unfinished basement. Section eight is not accepted. No pets allowed.
City Guide for Southgate, MI

Southgate, Michigan: the citys mayor dubbed it "the Dining Capital of Downriver" because of its vast array of chain and small, family owned restaurants.

Michigan may not elicit the warmest of descriptions lately, and Detroit's certainly leading in the "Look Away Awkwardly" category, but south of the Motor City is Southgate, a pleasant, community with a number of charming suburban amenities and warm, welcoming people. This quadrangle of greenery is located squarely within the Downriver area, a hot spot for Michiganites desperate for great (and often foreign) food, from family run restaurants to famous chains like Sonic (which was born here). And while the state may be struggling, it looks like Southgate is poised to be one of the first locations to bounce back, judging by the rising home prices and cost of living. Overall, Southgate has all the qualifications for prime real estate, and now is the time to settle in for the long haul. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Southgate, MI

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Southgate renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

