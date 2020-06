205 MAPLEWOOD CRT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities clubhouse pool tennis court

GREAT CONDO IN THE BROOKWOOD VILLAGE IN SOUTH LYON. YOU WILL LOVE HOW CLOSE IT IS TO TOWN. THIS PLACE READY & WAITING FOR A NEW TENANT. YOU HAVE EVERYTHING YOU NEED, ALL APPLIANCES AND LAUNDRY RM WITH STORAGE. ONE BED RM UPPER RANCH WITH NICE OPEN FLOOR PLAN. GREAT RM HAS PLENTY OF LIGHT, HAS A DOORWALL THAT LEADS OUT TO THE COVERED BALCONY. THERE IS A STORAGE RM OFF THE BALCONY. KIT HAS A BEAKFAST BAR. LAUNDRY RM HAS GOOD STORAGE. VERY NICE CLUB HOUSEWITH INDOOR AND OUT POOL AND MORE, INCLUDING TENNIS COURTS

**NO PETS, NO SMOKING** CREDIT REPORT W/SCORES, APPLICATION, VERIFICATION OF EMPLOYMENT.