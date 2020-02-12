All apartments in South Lyon
Find more places like 138 E LIBERTY Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Lyon, MI
/
138 E LIBERTY Street
Last updated April 29 2020 at 6:36 AM

138 E LIBERTY Street

138 East Liberty Street · (517) 643-5498
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
South Lyon
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

138 East Liberty Street, South Lyon, MI 48178
Downtown South Lyon

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 1150 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Office, Retail, or Communal Working Space. Completely renovated, and located in downtown South Lyon, this 1091 square foot office space is ideal for any business. With 2 private offices, 3 additional designated areas, front porch, and storage up and down stairs, the possibilities are endless. This property boasts ample parking with 8 designated spots as well as street parking. Everything has been redone from the roof, plumbing, electrical, drywall, lighting, flooring, carpeting, ceiling, A/C, sump pump. This unit is truly turn key and available for immediate occupancy. The basement is 740 additional feet of storage, and the upstairs loft is roughly 500 feet of storage. $1400 plus utilities!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 138 E LIBERTY Street have any available units?
138 E LIBERTY Street has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 138 E LIBERTY Street have?
Some of 138 E LIBERTY Street's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 138 E LIBERTY Street currently offering any rent specials?
138 E LIBERTY Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 138 E LIBERTY Street pet-friendly?
No, 138 E LIBERTY Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Lyon.
Does 138 E LIBERTY Street offer parking?
Yes, 138 E LIBERTY Street does offer parking.
Does 138 E LIBERTY Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 138 E LIBERTY Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 138 E LIBERTY Street have a pool?
No, 138 E LIBERTY Street does not have a pool.
Does 138 E LIBERTY Street have accessible units?
No, 138 E LIBERTY Street does not have accessible units.
Does 138 E LIBERTY Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 138 E LIBERTY Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 138 E LIBERTY Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 138 E LIBERTY Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 138 E LIBERTY Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Kensington Park
30791 Jeffrey Ct
South Lyon, MI 48165
Brookwood Farms
200 Brookwood Dr
South Lyon, MI 48178

Similar Pages

South Lyon 2 BedroomsSouth Lyon Apartments with Parking
South Lyon Apartments with PoolSouth Lyon Dog Friendly Apartments
South Lyon Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIToledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MI
Novi, MIRoseville, MIOkemos, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIBrighton, MIMonroe, MIOregon, OHSylvania, OHHarper Woods, MIWoodhaven, MI
Rochester, MIMelvindale, MIFarmington, MIDavison, MIHowell, MIWolverine Lake, MITemperance, MIBelleville, MIMilford, MINorthville, MIUtica, MIDexter, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity