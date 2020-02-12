138 E LIBERTY Street

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Office, Retail, or Communal Working Space. Completely renovated, and located in downtown South Lyon, this 1091 square foot office space is ideal for any business. With 2 private offices, 3 additional designated areas, front porch, and storage up and down stairs, the possibilities are endless. This property boasts ample parking with 8 designated spots as well as street parking. Everything has been redone from the roof, plumbing, electrical, drywall, lighting, flooring, carpeting, ceiling, A/C, sump pump. This unit is truly turn key and available for immediate occupancy. The basement is 740 additional feet of storage, and the upstairs loft is roughly 500 feet of storage. $1400 plus utilities!