701 COVENTRY Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

NEWER WELL-MAINTAINED RANCH IN DESIRABLE BRECONSHIRE SUBDIVISION! CUL-DE-SAC SETTING WITH WALKOUT BASEMENT AND NICE WOODED BACKYARD VIEWS FROM THE 200 SQFT COMPOSITE DECK. SPACIOUS GREAT ROOM WITH VAULTED CEILINGS AND NATURAL FIREPLACE. NICE KITCHEN WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS AND PLENTY OF CABINET SPACE. LARGE MASTER SUITE WITH HUGE WALK IN CLOSET. WALKING DISTANCE TO DOWNTOWN SALINE AND JUST A FEW MILES TO DOWNTOWN ANN ARBOR. APPLICATION MUST INCLUDE PAY STUBS, EMPLOYMENT LETTER, & CREDIT REPORT. CREDIT SCORE 650 OR HIGHER REQUIRED. FIRST MONTHS RENT, $250 NON REFUNDABLE CLEANING FEE, & 1.5 MONTH SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE AT SIGNING.