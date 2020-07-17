25103 Leach

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Cute 2 bedroom 2 bath with finished basement AVAILABLE NOW! - Feel right at home at this charming 2 bedroom 2 bath property located in Roseville! Home has been freshly painted, refurbished and is ready for move in!



Tenants are responsible for:

DTE/CONSUMERS ENERGY

DETROIT WATER & SEWERAGE/MUNICIPALITY WATER BILLS

& ANY OTHER UTILITIES!

________________________________________________

Applications are required to be pre-approved to schedule a showing!!



Rental Requirements:

-No Evictions

-No Judgments

-No Recent Bankruptcies (Must be 5 years or older)

-No Criminal History

-Must Be Employed 90 Days

-Must Net at least $2500/mo.

- Must have good credit history



**We will NOT accept if you have DTE/ Consumer's Energy in collections**



***A credit, criminal, & rental history screening report is ran to determine application status. Please review our rental requirements prior to applying. An application fee will not be refunded due to a denied report based on any of our rental requirements. ***

Rental Terms



Rent: $1,000.00

Application Fee: $40

Security Deposit: $1,500.00

Available Now



(RLNE5886131)