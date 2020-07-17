All apartments in Roseville
25103 Leach

25103 Leach Street · (855) 627-9901
Location

25103 Leach Street, Roseville, MI 48066
Roseville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 25103 Leach · Avail. now

$1,000

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Cute 2 bedroom 2 bath with finished basement AVAILABLE NOW! - Feel right at home at this charming 2 bedroom 2 bath property located in Roseville! Home has been freshly painted, refurbished and is ready for move in!

Tenants are responsible for:
DTE/CONSUMERS ENERGY
DETROIT WATER & SEWERAGE/MUNICIPALITY WATER BILLS
& ANY OTHER UTILITIES!
________________________________________________
Applications are required to be pre-approved to schedule a showing!!

Rental Requirements:
-No Evictions
-No Judgments
-No Recent Bankruptcies (Must be 5 years or older)
-No Criminal History
-Must Be Employed 90 Days
-Must Net at least $2500/mo.
- Must have good credit history

**We will NOT accept if you have DTE/ Consumer's Energy in collections**

***A credit, criminal, & rental history screening report is ran to determine application status. Please review our rental requirements prior to applying. An application fee will not be refunded due to a denied report based on any of our rental requirements. ***
Rental Terms

Rent: $1,000.00
Application Fee: $40
Security Deposit: $1,500.00
Available Now

(RLNE5886131)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25103 Leach have any available units?
25103 Leach has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 25103 Leach currently offering any rent specials?
25103 Leach is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25103 Leach pet-friendly?
No, 25103 Leach is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roseville.
Does 25103 Leach offer parking?
No, 25103 Leach does not offer parking.
Does 25103 Leach have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25103 Leach does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25103 Leach have a pool?
No, 25103 Leach does not have a pool.
Does 25103 Leach have accessible units?
No, 25103 Leach does not have accessible units.
Does 25103 Leach have units with dishwashers?
No, 25103 Leach does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25103 Leach have units with air conditioning?
No, 25103 Leach does not have units with air conditioning.
