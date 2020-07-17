25103 Leach

Amenities
Cute 2 bedroom 2 bath with finished basement AVAILABLE NOW! - Feel right at home at this charming 2 bedroom 2 bath property located in Roseville! Home has been freshly painted, refurbished and is ready for move in!
Tenants are responsible for:
DTE/CONSUMERS ENERGY
DETROIT WATER & SEWERAGE/MUNICIPALITY WATER BILLS
& ANY OTHER UTILITIES!
________________________________________________
Applications are required to be pre-approved to schedule a showing!!
Rental Requirements:
-No Evictions
-No Judgments
-No Recent Bankruptcies (Must be 5 years or older)
-No Criminal History
-Must Be Employed 90 Days
-Must Net at least $2500/mo.
- Must have good credit history
**We will NOT accept if you have DTE/ Consumer's Energy in collections**
***A credit, criminal, & rental history screening report is ran to determine application status. Please review our rental requirements prior to applying. An application fee will not be refunded due to a denied report based on any of our rental requirements. ***
Rental Terms
Rent: $1,000.00
Application Fee: $40
Security Deposit: $1,500.00
Available Now
(RLNE5886131)