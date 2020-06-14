62 Apartments for rent in Rochester, MI with hardwood floors
Drink to this! If you want to find the most historical site in Rochester, MI, technically it's on the property of a liquor store! So, the next time you're stocking up on beer for the weekend, just think about the first settlers of Rochester who lived in a log cabin at that very site nearly 200 years ago.
Rochester today doesn't resemble the early days when this town was home to settlers, and it's not an industrial center like it was during World War II when it was home to production facilities like the Western Knitting Mills Factory. Today, Rochester is a clean, safe suburb of Detroit in popular Oakland County. Madonna grew up here, and Eminem reportedly currently lives in the area, too. Rochester retains a charming small-town feeling while still giving you easy access to the rest of the metropolitan Detroit area. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Rochester renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.