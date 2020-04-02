All apartments in Rochester
Find more places like 801 Plate St, #103.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rochester, MI
/
801 Plate St, #103
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

801 Plate St, #103

801 Plate Street · (586) 992-6419
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rochester
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

801 Plate Street, Rochester, MI 48307

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 801 Plate St, #103 · Avail. Aug 1

$950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 627 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
801 Plate St, #103 Available 08/01/20 Walk to Downtown Rochester - Completely Refinished 1 Bed, 1 Bath Condo with Pool - Beautiful brick condo, walk to Downtown Rochester. Enter to large living room with new flooring and great natural light. Living room opens to eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, updated backsplash, and ample cabinet space. Huge bedroom with hardwood floor and spacious closet. Stunning refinished full bath with marble shower and large vanity. Laundry and private storage space in basement. Reserved parking space. Rent includes heat, water, trash removal, common in ground pool, snow removal and general maintenance.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5778114)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 Plate St, #103 have any available units?
801 Plate St, #103 has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 801 Plate St, #103 have?
Some of 801 Plate St, #103's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 Plate St, #103 currently offering any rent specials?
801 Plate St, #103 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 Plate St, #103 pet-friendly?
No, 801 Plate St, #103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rochester.
Does 801 Plate St, #103 offer parking?
Yes, 801 Plate St, #103 does offer parking.
Does 801 Plate St, #103 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 801 Plate St, #103 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 Plate St, #103 have a pool?
Yes, 801 Plate St, #103 has a pool.
Does 801 Plate St, #103 have accessible units?
No, 801 Plate St, #103 does not have accessible units.
Does 801 Plate St, #103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 801 Plate St, #103 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 801 Plate St, #103 have units with air conditioning?
No, 801 Plate St, #103 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 801 Plate St, #103?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Redwood Washington Township MI
57163 Cypress St
Rochester, MI 48094

Similar Pages

Rochester 1 BedroomsRochester 2 Bedrooms
Rochester Apartments with BalconyRochester Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Rochester Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MI
Roseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MINew Baltimore, MIMelvindale, MIFarmington, MIDavison, MIWolverine Lake, MIBelleville, MI
Milford, MINorthville, MIUtica, MIBloomfield Hills, MIMount Morris, MILake Orion, MIClawson, MIHazel Park, MIWayne, MIBirmingham, MIWyandotte, MIHighland Park, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity