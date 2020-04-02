Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

801 Plate St, #103 Available 08/01/20 Walk to Downtown Rochester - Completely Refinished 1 Bed, 1 Bath Condo with Pool - Beautiful brick condo, walk to Downtown Rochester. Enter to large living room with new flooring and great natural light. Living room opens to eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, updated backsplash, and ample cabinet space. Huge bedroom with hardwood floor and spacious closet. Stunning refinished full bath with marble shower and large vanity. Laundry and private storage space in basement. Reserved parking space. Rent includes heat, water, trash removal, common in ground pool, snow removal and general maintenance.



No Pets Allowed



