in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning

Executive rental. Furnished! Fully furnished, even dishes the sheets on the bed are furnished. This place is cute and incredibly decorated the way you wish a 92 year historic old home was. Air conditioning will be in soon. Snow and lawn care will be done for you as part of the rent. For a little more we can even do housekeeping for you. The home is decorated with antiques and the landlord is looking for someone to live here that will respect that. The wood floors are spectacular and the tall ceilings and walls are covered in fresh plaster. The large newer windows allow lots of light in. And a front porch all ready for you to do nothing on except maybe help the trees wave at those going by. If you are from out of town, this is a great place to live with easy access to the Metro Detroit market. While this home is furnished, you still need to bring your own clothes.