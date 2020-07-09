All apartments in Rochester
Last updated July 9 2020 at 9:48 PM

403 1ST Street

403 1st Street · (586) 277-5656
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

403 1st Street, Rochester, MI 48307

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,900

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3173 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
new construction
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
internet access
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
new construction
Long or short term lease , 1.5 to 2 years .WALK TO Downtown area, 4 beds or 5, 2.5 Bath 3137 sq. feet Colonial, double lot, Newest electronic appliances with wi-fi , pantry, kitchen has sit-around island, designer sink . Premium engineered wood flooring is virtually maintenance free. 150+ year old 54 inches wide Landmark canopy tree for shade, matches Rochester's famous tree canopies, 2nd floor laundry, Walk-in-closets, wood panelled outside exhaust fan . Wi-fi Sprinklers, sod grass front and back. Designed for great room flow, 4 ft wide stairs . Brick paver front & back with ridges built in for safety. .Dual Zone furnace for 2 temperature comfort levels, one for each floor. Large lot for gardening or just plain relaxing views. Fencing was done partially to allow the openness yet still allow privacy for the interior of the home.Fencing was done partially to allow the openness yet still allow privacy for the interior of the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 403 1ST Street have any available units?
403 1ST Street has a unit available for $4,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 403 1ST Street have?
Some of 403 1ST Street's amenities include hardwood floors, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 403 1ST Street currently offering any rent specials?
403 1ST Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 403 1ST Street pet-friendly?
No, 403 1ST Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rochester.
Does 403 1ST Street offer parking?
Yes, 403 1ST Street offers parking.
Does 403 1ST Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 403 1ST Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 403 1ST Street have a pool?
No, 403 1ST Street does not have a pool.
Does 403 1ST Street have accessible units?
No, 403 1ST Street does not have accessible units.
Does 403 1ST Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 403 1ST Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 403 1ST Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 403 1ST Street does not have units with air conditioning.
