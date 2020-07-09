403 1ST Street

Amenities

hardwood floors new construction garage walk in closets bathtub internet access

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage internet access new construction

Long or short term lease , 1.5 to 2 years .WALK TO Downtown area, 4 beds or 5, 2.5 Bath 3137 sq. feet Colonial, double lot, Newest electronic appliances with wi-fi , pantry, kitchen has sit-around island, designer sink . Premium engineered wood flooring is virtually maintenance free. 150+ year old 54 inches wide Landmark canopy tree for shade, matches Rochester's famous tree canopies, 2nd floor laundry, Walk-in-closets, wood panelled outside exhaust fan . Wi-fi Sprinklers, sod grass front and back. Designed for great room flow, 4 ft wide stairs . Brick paver front & back with ridges built in for safety. .Dual Zone furnace for 2 temperature comfort levels, one for each floor. Large lot for gardening or just plain relaxing views. Fencing was done partially to allow the openness yet still allow privacy for the interior of the home.Fencing was done partially to allow the openness yet still allow privacy for the interior of the home.