339 1/2 Wilcox St.
Rochester, MI
339 1/2 Wilcox St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

339 1/2 Wilcox St

339 1/2 Wilcox St · (248) 425-4853
Location

339 1/2 Wilcox St, Rochester, MI 48307
Twin Oaks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1050 · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Updated 1 bed, 1 bath Rochester upper unit (University and Main Street) with hardwood floors and updated cabinets. Large master bedroom with armoire. Open space with living room and dining room and matching armoire. Updated kitchen with Center Island, new cabinets, granite countertops, backsplash and stainless steel appliances, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave range fan. Walking distance to downtown Rochester, shopping and restaurants. Must See. Won’t Last. Immediate Occupancy. If interested, apply at Bekamanagement.com

Call 248-425-4853 for showings and to pre-qualify

Visit www.bekamanagement.com for more pictures/properties

Broker

(RLNE5754973)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 339 1/2 Wilcox St have any available units?
339 1/2 Wilcox St has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 339 1/2 Wilcox St have?
Some of 339 1/2 Wilcox St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 339 1/2 Wilcox St currently offering any rent specials?
339 1/2 Wilcox St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 339 1/2 Wilcox St pet-friendly?
No, 339 1/2 Wilcox St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rochester.
Does 339 1/2 Wilcox St offer parking?
No, 339 1/2 Wilcox St does not offer parking.
Does 339 1/2 Wilcox St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 339 1/2 Wilcox St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 339 1/2 Wilcox St have a pool?
No, 339 1/2 Wilcox St does not have a pool.
Does 339 1/2 Wilcox St have accessible units?
No, 339 1/2 Wilcox St does not have accessible units.
Does 339 1/2 Wilcox St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 339 1/2 Wilcox St has units with dishwashers.
Does 339 1/2 Wilcox St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 339 1/2 Wilcox St has units with air conditioning.

