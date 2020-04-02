1402 ross lne

Amenities

Rochester/Stoney Creek Ridge North/Colonial 3300 square ft home backs up to pond and nature presserve/4 bedrooms,Master Bedroom with master bath huge walk in closet /3.5 baths/Living rm Picture Window with view of pond/ Large kitchen, island,harwood flooring,Kitchen aplliances/ Family room with fireplace ,large doorwall to deck overlooking natural preserve /Dining room off kithcen and foyer/ Den/Hardwood floors/Full walkout basement with new carpet/Deck ,pavers /Freshly painted a year ago/2.5 car garage /2 fireplaces, Spacious laundry room with washer and dryer/Home for lease 3400 per month/cleaning fee /1 and 1/2 months security deposit / 2 year lease If Possible