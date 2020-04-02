All apartments in Rochester
Last updated April 15 2020 at 2:05 AM

1402 ross lne

1402 Ross Lane · (586) 799-8000
Location

1402 Ross Lane, Rochester, MI 48306
Stony Creek Ridge North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Rochester/Stoney Creek Ridge North/Colonial 3300 square ft home backs up to pond and nature presserve/4 bedrooms,Master Bedroom with master bath huge walk in closet /3.5 baths/Living rm Picture Window with view of pond/ Large kitchen, island,harwood flooring,Kitchen aplliances/ Family room with fireplace ,large doorwall to deck overlooking natural preserve /Dining room off kithcen and foyer/ Den/Hardwood floors/Full walkout basement with new carpet/Deck ,pavers /Freshly painted a year ago/2.5 car garage /2 fireplaces, Spacious laundry room with washer and dryer/Home for lease 3400 per month/cleaning fee /1 and 1/2 months security deposit / 2 year lease If Possible

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1402 ross lne have any available units?
1402 ross lne has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1402 ross lne have?
Some of 1402 ross lne's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1402 ross lne currently offering any rent specials?
1402 ross lne isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1402 ross lne pet-friendly?
No, 1402 ross lne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rochester.
Does 1402 ross lne offer parking?
Yes, 1402 ross lne does offer parking.
Does 1402 ross lne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1402 ross lne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1402 ross lne have a pool?
No, 1402 ross lne does not have a pool.
Does 1402 ross lne have accessible units?
No, 1402 ross lne does not have accessible units.
Does 1402 ross lne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1402 ross lne has units with dishwashers.
Does 1402 ross lne have units with air conditioning?
No, 1402 ross lne does not have units with air conditioning.
