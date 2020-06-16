All apartments in Rochester Hills
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:02 PM

1239 OAKWOOD Court

1239 Oakwood Court · (248) 601-1000
Location

1239 Oakwood Court, Rochester Hills, MI 48307
Fairwood Villas

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 29 · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1843 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Desirable Great Oaks community with community pool. Hard to find 3 bdrms., 2.5 bath condo with 2 car attached garage and bonus of being an end unit. Great rm. with stone surrounded fireplace. Updated kitchen with Corian counters & stainless appls. 2nd floor laundry. Exceptional outdoor space with deck off of dining rm. and balconies off of 2nd floor bdrms. Neutral decor throughout. Fin. bsmt. and ample storage. Convenient location near shopping, downtown Rochester, schools & freeways. No pets. Submit application with prior rental history & contacts, plus credit report with score. $200 non-refundable cleaning fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1239 OAKWOOD Court have any available units?
1239 OAKWOOD Court has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1239 OAKWOOD Court have?
Some of 1239 OAKWOOD Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1239 OAKWOOD Court currently offering any rent specials?
1239 OAKWOOD Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1239 OAKWOOD Court pet-friendly?
No, 1239 OAKWOOD Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rochester Hills.
Does 1239 OAKWOOD Court offer parking?
Yes, 1239 OAKWOOD Court does offer parking.
Does 1239 OAKWOOD Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1239 OAKWOOD Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1239 OAKWOOD Court have a pool?
Yes, 1239 OAKWOOD Court has a pool.
Does 1239 OAKWOOD Court have accessible units?
No, 1239 OAKWOOD Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1239 OAKWOOD Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1239 OAKWOOD Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1239 OAKWOOD Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1239 OAKWOOD Court does not have units with air conditioning.
