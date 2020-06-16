1239 OAKWOOD Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Desirable Great Oaks community with community pool. Hard to find 3 bdrms., 2.5 bath condo with 2 car attached garage and bonus of being an end unit. Great rm. with stone surrounded fireplace. Updated kitchen with Corian counters & stainless appls. 2nd floor laundry. Exceptional outdoor space with deck off of dining rm. and balconies off of 2nd floor bdrms. Neutral decor throughout. Fin. bsmt. and ample storage. Convenient location near shopping, downtown Rochester, schools & freeways. No pets. Submit application with prior rental history & contacts, plus credit report with score. $200 non-refundable cleaning fee.