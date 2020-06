Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning microwave carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Completely updated 3 bedroom 2 full bath home in Pontiac! All hardwood flooring, no carpet. Remodeled baths, Remodeled kitchen with granite, Large lot. Convenient to everything!

Immediate occupancy. No Smoking, No Pets! Management Company uses its own application and lease documents

Call John Reed at Mutual Property Management for more details or to schedule a private showing at 248-474-6464 or email at info@themutualteam.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5814546)