All apartments in Pontiac
Find more places like 255 ALHAMBRA Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pontiac, MI
/
255 ALHAMBRA Street
Last updated July 10 2020 at 1:48 AM

255 ALHAMBRA Street

255 Alhambra Street · (248) 375-4000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pontiac
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

255 Alhambra Street, Pontiac, MI 48341

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lease starts August 3, 2020. SPACIOUS & UPDATED 3 Bedroom TOWNHOUSE! 2 1/2 Baths! 2nd Floor Laundry! 2006 Built! 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE! Gorgeous Kitchen with GRANITE Counters, Newer Stove, Refrig, Dishwasher, Built-in Microwave. GREAT RM with Vaulted Ceilings and Recessed Lights. HUGE MASTER SUITE with Private Full Bath and Walk-in Closet. 2nd Full Bath Upstairs. GRANITE Counters in Half Bath on Main Floor. Beautiful Laminate Floros on Main Floor. FRESHLY PAINTED! NEW CARPET on entire 2nd Floor! Tenant pays ALL utilities. 1 1/2 month security deposit. NO PETS, No Smoking. **please submit recent credit report and Lease Application with offer. Owner prefers tenant(s) to have minimum income $5,000 per month and a 650+ Credit Score.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 255 ALHAMBRA Street have any available units?
255 ALHAMBRA Street has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pontiac, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pontiac Rent Report.
What amenities does 255 ALHAMBRA Street have?
Some of 255 ALHAMBRA Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 255 ALHAMBRA Street currently offering any rent specials?
255 ALHAMBRA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 255 ALHAMBRA Street pet-friendly?
No, 255 ALHAMBRA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pontiac.
Does 255 ALHAMBRA Street offer parking?
Yes, 255 ALHAMBRA Street offers parking.
Does 255 ALHAMBRA Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 255 ALHAMBRA Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 255 ALHAMBRA Street have a pool?
No, 255 ALHAMBRA Street does not have a pool.
Does 255 ALHAMBRA Street have accessible units?
No, 255 ALHAMBRA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 255 ALHAMBRA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 255 ALHAMBRA Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 255 ALHAMBRA Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Pontiac 1 BedroomsPontiac 2 Bedrooms
Pontiac Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPontiac Apartments with Parking
Pontiac Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MIWarren, MISouthfield, MIWestland, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MI
Roseville, MIMadison Heights, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIOak Park, MIPlymouth, MIRomulus, MIMonroe, MIBerkley, MIBrighton, MIHarper Woods, MI
Woodhaven, MIRochester, MISouth Lyon, MIMelvindale, MIFarmington, MIHowell, MIWolverine Lake, MIBelleville, MIMilford, MINorthville, MIDavison, MIUtica, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity