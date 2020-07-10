255 ALHAMBRA Street

Amenities
Lease starts August 3, 2020. SPACIOUS & UPDATED 3 Bedroom TOWNHOUSE! 2 1/2 Baths! 2nd Floor Laundry! 2006 Built! 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE! Gorgeous Kitchen with GRANITE Counters, Newer Stove, Refrig, Dishwasher, Built-in Microwave. GREAT RM with Vaulted Ceilings and Recessed Lights. HUGE MASTER SUITE with Private Full Bath and Walk-in Closet. 2nd Full Bath Upstairs. GRANITE Counters in Half Bath on Main Floor. Beautiful Laminate Floros on Main Floor. FRESHLY PAINTED! NEW CARPET on entire 2nd Floor! Tenant pays ALL utilities. 1 1/2 month security deposit. NO PETS, No Smoking. **please submit recent credit report and Lease Application with offer. Owner prefers tenant(s) to have minimum income $5,000 per month and a 650+ Credit Score.