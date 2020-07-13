Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:34 AM

143 Apartments for rent in Plymouth, MI with parking

Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
9 Units Available
Plymouth Heritage
12811 Heritage, Plymouth, MI
1 Bedroom
$860
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
850 sqft
Created with your comfort and convenience in mind.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
14 Units Available
Starkweather Lofts
301 Plymouth Rd, Plymouth, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,750
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1257 sqft
Starkweather Lofts is located at 301 Plymouth Road Plymouth, MI and is managed by Oakland Management Corporation (Beztak), a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated May 16 at 12:17pm
9 Units Available
Uptown Apartments
49730 Uptown Ave., Plymouth, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,477
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1400 sqft
Well-designed apartments with chef kitchens, satin nickel hardware and walk-in closets. Community offers picnic areas, walking trails and a swimming pool. Near the Village Theater. Right by shops and eateries along Cherry Hill Road.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
13121 Woodridge Circle
13121 Woodridge Cir, Plymouth, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
Located just minutes from downtown Plymouth & Old Village.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
524 MARIA Drive
524 Maria Dr, Plymouth, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1250 sqft
Come Check Out This Tasteful, Fully Furnished Condo Walking Distance From Restaurants, Festivals & Downtown Plymouth! This Unit Is A Private Corner Unit With A Secluded Deck! New Fixtures, Paint And Updated Flooring In The Front Entrance.

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
242 Plymouth Road
242 Plymouth Rd, Plymouth, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
830 sqft
Very nice two-bedroom, one bathroom apartment close to downtown Plymouth ready for new occupants in late June.

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
101 S Union Street
101 S Union St, Plymouth, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
910 sqft
MAINTENANCE FREE LIFESTYLE AT DAISY SQUARE LOFTS. WALK/BIKE TO DOWNTOWN PLYMOUTH. LOFT STYLE 2ND FLOOR CONDO W/10' CEILINGSM EXPOSED DUCTWORK. GRANITE KITCHEN W/ISLAND BAR SEATING & ALL APPLIANCES INC W/D.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
212 Pinewood Ct
212 Pinewood Dr, Plymouth, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Available 08/17/20 Pinewood - Property Id: 317487 Seize the chance to live in a highly sought Pinewood Village. Desirable quiet location just minutes from downtown Plymouth, Kellogg Park, restaurants and shops.
Results within 1 mile of Plymouth

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
40646 Gilbert St
40646 Gilbert Street, Wayne County, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1104 sqft
COME AND SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL AND UNIQUE 1BR 2BA BUNGALOW NEAR ALL OF THE GREAT THINGS DOWNTOWN PLYMOUTH HAS TO OFFER! LOCATED ON A HUGE DOUBLE LOT WITH A 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE AND LOTS OF STORAGE, THIS HOME, WITH MOST OF IT'S ORIGINAL WOODWORK AND

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11849 Sycamore Dr
11849 Sycamore Dr, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
#41 Available 07/15/20 Nice and Clean Upper unit Ranch Style Condo For Lease.2 Bdrm And 2 full Bathrooms.Washer and Dryer inside unit.All Appliances included.Balcony off Living room w/view of wooded setting.Additional Storage on deck.
Results within 5 miles of Plymouth
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 13 at 12:08am
48 Units Available
Park Place of Northville
43001 Northville Place Dr, Northville, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,024
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1068 sqft
Residents enjoy an onsite sauna, tennis court, clubhouse, and concierge. Apartments are furnished and feature walk-in closets. Shopping and dining options available along nearby East Main Street.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
6 Units Available
Westland
Woodcrest Apartments
8300 Woodcrest Dr, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$775
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
950 sqft
Apartment homes feature one and two bedrooms with fireplaces, private balcony and patios and outdoor pool. Community is walking distance from restaurants and shopping and close to I-275 and I-96.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
12 Units Available
Westland
Westwood Village Apartments
37830 Westwood Cir, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$890
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
925 sqft
We are the best kept secret in Westland! Westwood Village is an inviting apartment community set on 45 wooded acres offering a peaceful, serene way of life.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
12 Units Available
Crossings at Canton
8375 Honeytree Blvd, Canton, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,059
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
937 sqft
Pet-friendly community with pool, game room and well-equipped gym. Apartments feature hardwood flooring mixed with carpet and tile for accents. Partial brick walls add an extra touch of classic design. Just off I-275.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:09am
3 Units Available
Bedford Square
42256 Addison Ave, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$919
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1000 sqft
Bedford Square is a secluded enclave of spacious apartments located in upscale, centralized Canton. This community provides the ultimate blend of nature and convenience nestled among a peaceful neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Redwood Canton
2372 Monument Ln, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1294 sqft
Redwood™ Canton is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 5 at 03:10pm
3 Units Available
Westland
Newburgh Square
37670 Dale Dr, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$866
80 sqft
Luxurious community features clubhouse, lounge, coffee bar, fitness center, and pool. Apartments have dining rooms, tile floors, and window coverings. Located about 20 miles west of Detroit, close to Churchill High School.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
41183 TODD Lane
41183 Todd Lane, Novi, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1780 sqft
Terrific ranch home in Novi with Novi schools. Quiet subdivision located close to Downtown Northville, Novi and Livonia Shopping and Restaurants, and I275/I96/696/M5 Expressways.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
43806 CHERRY GROVE Court E
43806 Cherry Grove Ct E, Wayne County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2290 sqft
POPULAR CANTON 3 LEVEL TOWNHOUSE, 3 BEDRM/2.5 BATH CONDO 2290 SQFT. WELL LOCATED IN QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD W/GREEN SPACE & PONDS. FINISHED WALKOUT LOWER LEVEL W/4TH BEDRM. BACKS TO SERENE TREE LINE W/PRIVACY.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
137 North Center Street
137 N Center St, Northville, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,200
600 sqft
Unit is tenant occupied. No showings until Aug.1. FANTASTIC LOCATION IN DOWNTOWN NORTHVILLE. 1 Bedroom 1 Full Bath. Apartment #2 features a kitchen with granite countertops, new cabinets and tiled backsplash.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12 Mile
12 8 Mile Road, Novi, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1150 sqft
Available 07/30/20 Beautiful 2BR 2Ba Renovated Condo Farmington Hills - Property Id: 272809 Note: video is old and would be for basic layout and size only.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
42989 Ryegate St
42989 Ryegate Street, Wayne County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1673 sqft
Don't let bad credit stop you from being a homeowner. This home is for rent. We have Rent to Owns available. Great colonial home in Canton. Newer carpet and painted thought out. 3 bedrooms, 2 and half bathrooms with partially finished basement.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
192 N VILLAGE Way
192 N Village Way, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2188 sqft
Picture perfect 2188 square foot, all brick 2 story condo located in Cherry Hill Gardens. This unit has it all features included are: Entire main floor - Hardwood floors, large great room & dining area combo w/gas fireplace.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:33am
1 Unit Available
46424 Killarney
46424 Killarney Cir, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1702 sqft
GORGEOUS 1.5 STORY CONDO FOR LEASE! 2 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHROOMS. OPEN FLOOR PLAN. SPACIOUS KITCHEN W/LOTS OF COUNTER SPACE & CABINETS. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED LIVING & FAMILY ROOM W/FIREPLACE & VAULTED CEILINGS.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Plymouth, MI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Plymouth apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

