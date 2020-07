Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill internet access

In the Coles Park Association with Private Lovely Beach Area



Short term 9/15 to 6/15...Perfect for someone with a job change, relocating or family change....



LOOKING FOR HOME @ COLES PARK @ Spring Lake



Seeking Dependable Tenant that will care and appreciate the homes character

Beautiful area and needs a temporary furnished home situation— House in association-- Beach at Spring Lake



Seeking Person who like a tasteful vintage cottage environment—the best years 1920 to 1950’s



Comfortable with a lovely location



Living Room with spacious front porch to enjoy the breeze



Dinning Room seats 8



2 Bedrooms



2 Full Bath-- tub with shower—laundry



Fully stocked kitchen from dishwasher to pizza pan



Small back porch adds to the charm



Backyard with picnic table and grill



Picnic area at association beach



Close to Savage and M104



NO SHOWINGS until after Labor day



Rate is $900 per month (available 9/15 to June15) plus utilities—deposit $1200



for the 7-9 months: monthly rent of $900 plus utilities

Or

for 4-6 months: monthly rent of $1100 plus utilities

for 1-3 month; monthly rent of $1300 plus utilities



A/ONE small dog considered per insurance regulations

(pet non-refundable deposit $250 plus $100 per month)



Leave message with Kimberly 231-206-4977... PLEASE text or email information regarding your work and family situation before I can get back with any of your requested details. Thanks



No Cats Allowed



