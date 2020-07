13681 MANHATTAN Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

***FOR RENT*** CHARM, LOCATION, AND CONVENIENCE! NORTHERN OAK PARK 3 BEDROOM BRICK RANCH STYLE HOME OFFERING YOU JUST UNDER 1000 SQUARE FEET OF ENTRY LEVEL LIVING SPACE, 1 FULL BATH ON ENTRY LEVEL, 1 HALF BATH IN COMPLETELY FINISHED BASEMENT, TONS OF STORAGE, 1.5 CAR DETACHED GARAGE, NICE SIZE FENCED YARD - GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING, FLORIDA ROOM IN BACK OF HOME, CENTRAL AIR, CLEAN CLEAN CLEAN! NICE SIZE KITCHEN, SEPARATE DINING AREA, LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH NATURAL FIREPLACE, MOVE-IN CONDITION, READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY, GENEROUS SIZE BEDROOMS, SOME APPLIANCES INCLUDED (STOVE, REFRIGERATOR), HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, DRY BAR IN BASEMENT, FIRST MONTHS RENT ALONG WITH 1.5 MONTHS SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE AT LEASE SIGNING, $295 NON-REFUNDABLE CLEANING FEE, CLOSE TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, AND ENTERTAINING, CALL TO SCHEDULE A PRIVATE SHOWING TODAY!