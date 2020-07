50865 CALVERT ISLE Drive

Amenities

EXECUTIVE LEASE OPPORT IN ISLAND LAKES W/WOODED VIEWS FROM SPACIOUS DECK. NEIGHBORHOOD AMENITIES INCL TENNIS, POOL, GYM, TRAILS. 5 BEDR, 4.5 BATHS, DESIGNER KITCHEN, FORMAL LIV RM AND DIN RM GREAT RM OPEN TO HUGE EAT-IN KIT AND SUNROOM. HUGE MASTER STE WITH JETTED TUB, SHOWER, DUAL VANITIES. ADDTL BEDRM STE, 2 BEDRM W/JACK & JILL BATH. DAYLIGHT FINISHED LL WITH FULL BATH AND ADDTL BEDROOM. LAWN MAINTENANCE INCL. APPLICANT MUST HAVE CREDIT SCORE OF 700+, PROVIDE CURRENT CREDIT REPORT, INCOME AND EMPLOYMENT VERIFICATION, REFERENCES AT TIME OF APPLICATION. 1 1/2 MO. SEC DEP, $400 NON-REFUND CLEANING FEE. CORPORATE RE-PATRIATE CLAUSE TO BE ADDED TO LEASE AFTER 1ST YEAR.