42660 Morgan Creek Court

IMMACULATE CUSTOM BUILT BRICK 4 BEDROOM COLONIAL LOCATED IN SOUGHT AFTER MORGAN CREEK ESTATES. PRIVATE LAKE PRIVILEGES ON ALL SPORTS WALLED LAKE. BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, FIRST FLOOR LAUNDRY ROOM OFF KITCHEN. LARGE FAMILY ROOM HAS GRANITE FIREPLACE OFF THE BREAKFAST ROOM. MASTER BEDROOM BOASTS OF A LARGE WALK IN CLOSET AND FULL BATH WITH JETTED TUB. HOME HAS A LARGE DECK WITH JACUZZI, PROFESSIONALLY LANDSCAPED WITH IRRIGATION SYSTEM. WALKING DISTANCE TO BOAT LAUNCH, LAKESHORE PARK AND BEACH. TENANT TO PROVIDE CREDIT REPORT AND CREDIT SCORE, 2 MONTHS PAY STUBS. FIRST MONTH RENT, 1.5 SECURITY DEPOSIT AND $300 CLEANING FEE DUE AT CLOSING. 24 MONTHS MINIMUM LEASE. NO SMOKING, NO PETS. BATVAI. ADDITIONAL PICTURES COMING SOON.