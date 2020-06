29420 WESTON Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

NOVI'S PREMIER COMMUNITY "MEADOWBROOK TOWNOMES" LUXURY CONDO FOR RENT! WHY RENT AN APARTMENT WHEN YOU CAN RENT A BEAUTIFUL END UNIT CONDO! IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY, REMARKABLE VALUE ON LUXURY 3 BDRM CONDO. UPGRADED TO THE MAX! GRANITE KITCHEN, MAPLE CABINETS, WOOD FLOORS, CERAMIC BATHS, 9 FT CEILINGS, GREAT ROOM W/ 2 STORY SOARING CEILINGS, 2 1/2 BATHS, LARGE BEDROOMS, MASTER W/ WIC, UPGRADED CARPET & PAD, NEW FRESH PAINT, NEWLY REFINISHED DECK, REQUIRED BY OWNER: CREDIT SCORE APPLICANTS OF 675 OR BETTER OR CORPORATE LEASE FOR APPLICANTS WITHOUT CREDIT LINES ESTABLISHED, 1.5 SEC DEP/NO PETS/APPLICATION/WORK VERIFICATION LETTER/CRED REP/TWO RECENT PAYSTUBS/COPY OF ID-CALL LIST AGENT FOR MORE DETAILS. LONG TERM CORPORATE LEASE PREFERRED. (BROKER FEE IS EQUAL TO 1/2 MONTHLY RENTAL)