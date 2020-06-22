26304 FIELDSTONE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities gym parking pool garage tennis court

Desirable end unit on private wooded lot. Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.1 bathroom condo in beautiful Island lake. Open floor plan, perfect for entertaining. Kitchen with granite counter top. Master suite includes a private sitting area. partially finished basement. Subdivision has swimming pool, gym, lake, tennis court and so many more. Close to shopping, freeway. Award novi school. 1.5 month's security deposit, credit report with 3 scores, 1 month pay stub, 2 year W2, please fill out rental application form. $300 non-refundable cleaning fee, no smoking inside of condo, no pets please.