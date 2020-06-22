All apartments in Novi
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:27 AM

26304 FIELDSTONE Drive

26304 Fielstone Drive · (734) 432-2002
Location

26304 Fielstone Drive, Novi, MI 48374

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2332 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Desirable end unit on private wooded lot. Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.1 bathroom condo in beautiful Island lake. Open floor plan, perfect for entertaining. Kitchen with granite counter top. Master suite includes a private sitting area. partially finished basement. Subdivision has swimming pool, gym, lake, tennis court and so many more. Close to shopping, freeway. Award novi school. 1.5 month's security deposit, credit report with 3 scores, 1 month pay stub, 2 year W2, please fill out rental application form. $300 non-refundable cleaning fee, no smoking inside of condo, no pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26304 FIELDSTONE Drive have any available units?
26304 FIELDSTONE Drive has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 26304 FIELDSTONE Drive have?
Some of 26304 FIELDSTONE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26304 FIELDSTONE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
26304 FIELDSTONE Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26304 FIELDSTONE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 26304 FIELDSTONE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Novi.
Does 26304 FIELDSTONE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 26304 FIELDSTONE Drive does offer parking.
Does 26304 FIELDSTONE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26304 FIELDSTONE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26304 FIELDSTONE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 26304 FIELDSTONE Drive has a pool.
Does 26304 FIELDSTONE Drive have accessible units?
No, 26304 FIELDSTONE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 26304 FIELDSTONE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26304 FIELDSTONE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 26304 FIELDSTONE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 26304 FIELDSTONE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
