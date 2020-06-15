All apartments in Novi
Find more places like 25526 PORTICO Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Novi, MI
/
25526 PORTICO Lane
Last updated April 29 2020 at 6:36 AM

25526 PORTICO Lane

25526 Portico Lane · (248) 956-0757
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Novi
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

25526 Portico Lane, Novi, MI 48375

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1272 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Live in the Heart of Novi! A beautiful move-in ready Condo in Gateway Village. Open floor plan with cathedral ceilings in the great room, dining room and kitchen. Granite countertops in the kitchen w/ maple cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Warm paint colors throughout the Condo, along with a corner fireplace in the great room. Two balconies, one off of the great room and a shared balcony for both bedrooms. 9 ft ceilings in bedrooms, in-unit laundry w/ stackable washer & dryer. Large master bathroom with tub and shower. Lots of storage. Finished basement with access to the garage, great space for a small office. 2 car garage with additional storage shelves. Dish TV available. Vivint home security is available. Novi schools, great location to restaurants, grocery store and hwy 96. Tenant to pay $200 Transaction Fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25526 PORTICO Lane have any available units?
25526 PORTICO Lane has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 25526 PORTICO Lane have?
Some of 25526 PORTICO Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25526 PORTICO Lane currently offering any rent specials?
25526 PORTICO Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25526 PORTICO Lane pet-friendly?
No, 25526 PORTICO Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Novi.
Does 25526 PORTICO Lane offer parking?
Yes, 25526 PORTICO Lane does offer parking.
Does 25526 PORTICO Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25526 PORTICO Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25526 PORTICO Lane have a pool?
No, 25526 PORTICO Lane does not have a pool.
Does 25526 PORTICO Lane have accessible units?
No, 25526 PORTICO Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 25526 PORTICO Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25526 PORTICO Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 25526 PORTICO Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 25526 PORTICO Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 25526 PORTICO Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Saddle Creek Apartments
43398 Citation
Novi, MI 48375

Similar Pages

Novi 1 BedroomsNovi 2 Bedrooms
Novi Apartments with BalconyNovi Apartments with Gym
Novi Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIToledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MI
Dearborn, MIRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MIPlymouth, MIRomulus, MI
South Lyon, MIBrighton, MIMonroe, MIOregon, OHSylvania, OHHarper Woods, MIWoodhaven, MIRochester, MINew Baltimore, MIMelvindale, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity