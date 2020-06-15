25526 PORTICO Lane

Amenities

Live in the Heart of Novi! A beautiful move-in ready Condo in Gateway Village. Open floor plan with cathedral ceilings in the great room, dining room and kitchen. Granite countertops in the kitchen w/ maple cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Warm paint colors throughout the Condo, along with a corner fireplace in the great room. Two balconies, one off of the great room and a shared balcony for both bedrooms. 9 ft ceilings in bedrooms, in-unit laundry w/ stackable washer & dryer. Large master bathroom with tub and shower. Lots of storage. Finished basement with access to the garage, great space for a small office. 2 car garage with additional storage shelves. Dish TV available. Vivint home security is available. Novi schools, great location to restaurants, grocery store and hwy 96. Tenant to pay $200 Transaction Fee.