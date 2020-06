Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

This condo for rent has Novi schools. Water, heat, garbage, association fee, snow and lawn maintenance all INCLUDED in the rent payment. The community has a common pool, tennis courts, and clubhouse. 1 car garage attached with direct access. 2 bedroom with one full bathroom on upper level. Basement is finished with a half bathroom and updated kitchen on entry level.