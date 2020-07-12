Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:49 PM

152 Apartments for rent in Mount Clemens, MI with parking

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Mount Clemens
84 Northbound Gratiot Ave
84 Northbound Gratiot Ave, Mount Clemens, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
1100 sqft
Two story home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Enclosed front porch. Great hardwood floors. There is a living room and a dining room. Full unfinished basement. Small back yard with a shed and a carport.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Mount Clemens
311 SOUTHBOUND GRATIOT
311 Southbound Gratiot Ave, Mount Clemens, MI
Studio
$750
575 sqft
Mixed-Use retail/office space for LEASE on Southbound Gratiot with Great Exposure!! Next to the Clinton River. 575 Sq Ft with 3 offices. 10 Parking spaces.Excellent space for Accountant, Financial Planner or Attorney.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Mount Clemens
70-82 Macomb Place
70 Macomb Pl, Mount Clemens, MI
Studio
$947
855 sqft
Space available ranging from 855 sqft up to 2898 sqft. Professional office space in downtown Mt Clemens. Flexible layouts, ample parking nearby, walking distance to courthouse, bars, restaurants, and shops.
Results within 1 mile of Mount Clemens

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
37467 Stonegate
37467 Stonegate Circle, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1231 sqft
to follow
Results within 5 miles of Mount Clemens
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Garfield Commons Apartments
17673 Kingsbrooke Cir, Clinton, MI
1 Bedroom
$770
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
Located just minutes from I-94, I-59 and General Motors. One- and two-bedroom apartment homes have washer/dryer, AC and fully equipped kitchens. Community has a swimming pool, tennis courts and playground.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
4 Units Available
Eastwood Village Apartments
24382 Eastwood Village Ct, Clinton, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$955
900 sqft
Newly added in-home washers and dryers! Save yourself the search and apply today because others in the area don't offer this feature for this price! If you’re looking for high quality living at an affordable price, then Eastwood Village apartments
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
Meadows on Thirteen
17134 13 Mile Rd, Roseville, MI
1 Bedroom
$705
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
850 sqft
A spacious community with one- and two-bedroom apartments with larger balconies and patios. Minutes from public transportation within the Fraser/Roseville School Districts. Onsite playground, storage and sundecks.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
Lakeside Village Apartments
15770 Lakeside Village Dr, Clinton, MI
1 Bedroom
$865
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
1075 sqft
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Clinton Township, MI. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Prentiss Pointe Apartments
39111 Prentiss Road, Harrison, MI
1 Bedroom
$975
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1250 sqft
Live the life you were meant to live at Prentiss Pointe Apartments, one of Harrison Township’s newest apartment communities. Imagine a sun-filled home that offers lush surroundings, pristine living, and amenities tailored with you in mind.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Macomb
23241 Yarrow Avenue, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,474
1311 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers ample living space with a den option, larger kitchen, and walk-in closets. Smoke-free community. Each home features a private garage attached. Near M-59 and M-53.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Roseville
Golf Manor Apartments
30600 Little Mack Ave, Roseville, MI
1 Bedroom
$775
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Community located off I-94 and close to I-696 and Warren Tech Center. One- and two-bedroom apartment homes have AC/carpeting and ceiling fans. Community features lots of parking, 24 hour maintenance and outdoor pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Carlyle Place Apartments
43144 Carlyle Pl, Clinton, MI
1 Bedroom
$744
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$854
800 sqft
Just a few minutes from Hall Road restaurants and shopping. Near Macomb Community College. On-site pool, sundeck, and play area. Open interiors with ample living space and storage. Newer appliances.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
9 Units Available
Clinton Place
42566 Clinton Place Dr, Clinton, MI
1 Bedroom
$918
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
978 sqft
Recently renovated, the spacious apartments along Clinton's 19 Mile Road feature an in-unit laundry, lofted ceilings and modern interiors. Community amenities at the pet-friendly apartments include a large sundeck and pool.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 05:59pm
$
Contact for Availability
Clinton Manor Apartments
24666 Katherine Ct, Harrison, MI
1 Bedroom
$790
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
900 sqft
From the beautifully mature landscape to the spacious apartments, Clinton Manor is the perfect place to call home. Attractive, contemporary amenities compliment the thoughtful design of every floor plan.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Farmbrooke Manor Apartments
36760 Farmbrook Dr, Clinton, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$935
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,040
1100 sqft
Located close to I-94, I-696 and Macomb Mall. Apartments have a separate dining area, AC and fully equipped kitchen. Community features a swimming pool and 24-hour maintenance.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Nice Two(2) Bedroom Central Air Condo house
36431 Palamino Court, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1609 sqft
Nice Two (2) bedroom Central Air Condo House Accepts Section 8. (RLNE1531506)

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Roseville
31623 NARDELLI Lane
31623 Nardelli Lane, Roseville, MI
1 Bedroom
$700
550 sqft
Well maintained FIRST FLOOR CONDO for lease. Close parking and private entrance. Lease amount includes the association fee which covers outside maintenance, exterior insurance, snow and grass removal.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
21173 Suffolk St
21173 Suffolk Street, Macomb County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
988 sqft
Don't let bad credit stop you from being a homeowner. This home is for rent. We have Rent to Owns available. Remarkable Rental! Great location; 15 min. McLaren Hospital, Selfridge Air Base. Close to I-94. Ready July 1st! Attractive sprawling ranch.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
46124 ALLENTON Drive
46124 Allenton Drive, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1285 sqft
Beautiful first floor condo for lease! 2 Bedrooms, 2 full baths, laundry in unit, great room with gas fireplace, freshly painted, breakfast bar, all appliances, patio and a 1 car attached garage. Association fee and water included.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
17000 17 Mile
17000 17 Mile Road, Macomb County, MI
Studio
$1,550
893 sqft
Clinton Township office space available. Was once a Music Recording Studio! One good size main area with separate offices adjoining. Manager office with three additional work areas that can fit 6 work stations each. Kitchen area and lavatory.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
39286 E Royal Doulton Boulvard
39286 East Royal Doulton Boulevard, Macomb County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2650 sqft
39286 E Royal Doulton Boulvard Available 08/01/20 Executive-style Colonial with 4 Bedrooms, Library, 2 ½ Baths in Clinton Township - Aug Occupancy - Sharp 4 Bedroom, 2650 square foot Colonial Home with 2.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
24550 Weathervane Boulevard - A223
24550 Weathervane Boulevard, Macomb County, MI
1 Bedroom
$821
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Weathervane is in the perfect location! Not only are we nestled in the heart of Clinton Township but offer a wonderful mix of city and suburban living. Close to interstate 94, popular restaurants and shopping.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Fraser
16525 WOODLANE
16525 Woodlane, Fraser, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1061 sqft
Just remodeled with brand new laminate flooring throughout the unit. This upper ranch unit has 2 bedroom/2 full baths. This spacious unit comes with a gas fireplace in the living room and has cathedral ceilings in the dining room.

1 of 55

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Saint Clair Shores
29629 Harper Ave
29629 Harper Avenue, St. Clair Shores, MI
Studio
$2,500
3600 sqft
Absolutely beautiful building "For Lease Only" in St. Clair Shores! Seller is open to selling for cash or short term land contract w/ large down! Contact listing broker for more info.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Mount Clemens, MI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Mount Clemens apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

