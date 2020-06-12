/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
36 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Mount Clemens, MI
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Mount Clemens
1 Unit Available
160 S Christine
160 South Christine Circle, Mount Clemens, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1020 sqft
FOR LEASE - OPEN HOUSE - WED JUN 10th 1-3:30 MASKS ARE REQUIRED FOR ENTRY Beautiful 2 bed 1.5 bath townhouse offering TONS OF UPDATES with front yard overlooking the park. & a private fenced backyard that overlooks woods.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Mount Clemens
1 Unit Available
112 S Christine Cir
112 South Christine Circle, Mount Clemens, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
1020 sqft
Great Condo with plenty of space, fenced-in yard, you can easily live and maintain this home with a full basement! 1.5 baths, spacious kitchen with a dining area, granite counters, freshly painted, Main bathroom fully renovated.
Results within 1 mile of Mount Clemens
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
38610 Harrison Creek
38610 Harrison Creek Court, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1050 sqft
HARRISON TOWNSHIP BEAUTY!!! EXCELLENT LOCATION !! - SUPER AREA !! OPEN FLOOR PLAN -- DOORWALL TO DECK OVERLOOKING VERY PRIVATE YARD -- 1ST FLR LAUNDRY, FULL BASEMENT & LARGE 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE FOR STORAGE.
Results within 5 miles of Mount Clemens
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
17 Units Available
Lakeside Village Apartments
15770 Lakeside Village Dr, Clinton, MI
2 Bedrooms
$935
1075 sqft
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Clinton Township, MI. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Macomb
23241 Yarrow Avenue, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1311 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers ample living space with a den option, larger kitchen, and walk-in closets. Smoke-free community. Each home features a private garage attached. Near M-59 and M-53.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
9 Units Available
Clinton Place
42566 Clinton Place Dr, Clinton, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
978 sqft
Recently renovated, the spacious apartments along Clinton's 19 Mile Road feature an in-unit laundry, lofted ceilings and modern interiors. Community amenities at the pet-friendly apartments include a large sundeck and pool.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
8 Units Available
Prentiss Pointe Apartments
39111 Prentiss Road, Harrison, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
1250 sqft
Live the life you were meant to live at Prentiss Pointe Apartments, one of Harrison Township’s newest apartment communities. Imagine a sun-filled home that offers lush surroundings, pristine living, and amenities tailored with you in mind.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:02am
$
Contact for Availability
Clinton Manor Apartments
24666 Katherine Ct, Harrison, MI
2 Bedrooms
$865
900 sqft
From the beautifully mature landscape to the spacious apartments, Clinton Manor is the perfect place to call home. Attractive, contemporary amenities compliment the thoughtful design of every floor plan.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
2 Units Available
Encore at Ashby Preserve
25879 Ashby Dr, Harrison, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1405 sqft
The spotlight is on Encore at Ashby Preserve, with a luscious backdrop of beautiful green protected wetlands welcoming you as you turn into this remote community.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
37522 JEFFERSON Unit#Bldg 2 Unit 201
37522 Jefferson Avenue, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2 BED 2 BATH CONDO ON THE LAKE FOR LEASE $1400 A MONTH - FANTASTIC 2ND FLOOR UNIT FOR LEASE. EXCELLENT VIEWS OF LAKE FROM THE DECK AND GREAT ROOM. GAS FIREPLACE IN GREAT ROOM, 3 DOOR WALLS LEADING TO BALCONY.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Fraser
1 Unit Available
16525 WOODLANE
16525 Woodlane, Fraser, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1061 sqft
Just remodeled with brand new laminate flooring throughout the unit. This upper ranch unit has 2 bedroom/2 full baths. This spacious unit comes with a gas fireplace in the living room and has cathedral ceilings in the dining room.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
15865 FRANKLIN DR
15865 North Franklin Drive, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
968 sqft
Clean End Unit townhouse condo with attached garage and basement. Spacious living room. Sliding door from the dining area leads to a lovely private fenced in patio. The condo offers both a full bathroom and a first floor half bathroom.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
37524 JEFFERSON AVE APT 101
37524 Jefferson Ave, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
962 sqft
Condo in a gated community located on Lake Saint Clair in Harrison Township. Stainless steel appliances with fresh paint and very clean. Possible boat docking access. Rent includes club features with usage of the pool and other amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
37079 BRYNFORD
37079 Brynford Drive, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1280 sqft
Remarks: Welcome, Home! JUST MOVE IN! Beautiful condo in Fox Chase. UPDATED THROUGHOUT. 2 bedrooms with 2 FULL bathrooms, and half bath on the first floor. The first bedroom has two walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
31705 S River
31705 South River Road, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1182 sqft
Beautiful, completely remodeled Riverfront Condo! 2nd floor ranch in Upscale community with Elevator. Enjoy incredible sunsets every evening and stunning river view from inside or from your private balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
1 Unit Available
24339 Country Squire Street - 324
24339 Country Squire Street, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
1050 sqft
If you are looking for space, you have found the right place! Country Squire Apartments offers 1 bedroom/1 bath and 2 bedroom/1.5 bath floor plans with walk in closets and ample storage.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
1 Unit Available
24395 Country Squire Street - 344
24395 Country Squire St, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
1050 sqft
If you are looking for space, you have found the right place! Country Squire Apartments offers 1 bedroom/1 bath and 2 bedroom/1.5 bath floor plans with walk in closets and ample storage.
Results within 10 miles of Mount Clemens
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
26 Units Available
Sterling Landings Apartments
34792 Oceanview Dr, Sterling Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
829 sqft
NOW LEASING PHASE II - CALL TODAY! Welcome to Sterling Landings, Sterling Heights' newest luxury community! Our newly-constructed apartment homes were built with one person in mind: You.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Shelby Township
45800 Beacon Drive, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1361 sqft
Each home features a private entrance with a single-story design. Two bedrooms with a den option are provided along with a spacious kitchen, walk-in pantry, and two bathrooms. Lots of storage and green space.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Washington Township MI
57163 Cypress St, Rochester, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,624
1311 sqft
Quiet community close to golfing and outdoor recreation at Stony Creek MetroPark and Holland Ponds. Modern, comfortable units built on a single level. Private attached garages for residents.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
3 Units Available
Encore Townhomes
11699 Weingartz W, Utica, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1441 sqft
Premier homes with custom tiled baths and gourmet kitchens. Residents get access to a pool and hot tub, 24-hour fitness center, and sauna. Close to the Macomb Center for Performing Arts. Near I-94.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Harper Woods
17 Units Available
Meadows on Balfour
20600 Balfour St, Harper Woods, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
1017 sqft
Located close to downtown Detroit, these homes feature hardwood floors, linen closets and fully equipped kitchens. Residents have access to such community amenities as a swimming pool with a sundeck and a clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
51864 Adler Park Dr E
51864 Adler Park Drive East, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1533 sqft
Sharp 2nd floor condo in Chesterfield!! Large open concept living room opens to Oak kitchen with custom cabinets. Sliding Door-wall to balcony over looking the grounds. Master Bedroom with Master Bathroom. Laundry room with appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
14196 Lakeside
14196 Lakeside Boulevard North, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1938 sqft
Here it is! Another Live/Work for lease all in one or just live and have plenty of storage,or lease out the business area on the main level to an up and coming new business for an added income in a great location. (Approval will be needed).
