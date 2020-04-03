71 N Main Street.

Amenities

Located in Time Square Building,Downtown Mt. Clemens across from Macomb County Court and the new “City Center Park”. Executive Office Suites w/private bathroom. Designed as two office spaces as General Office & Executive Office (see Floor Plan). Executive office has large windows with views of Downtown Mt. Clemens Main Street, City Park, Court Building. Private entrance off Main St.Additional office & storage space available. Tenant responsible for prorata share of utilities and common maintenance.