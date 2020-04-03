All apartments in Mount Clemens
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:25 PM

71 N Main Street

71 North Main Street · (586) 419-9900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

71 North Main Street, Mount Clemens, MI 48043
Mount Clemens

Price and availability

Studio

Unit SUITE B 2ND FLOOR · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

elevator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
elevator
Located in Time Square Building,Downtown Mt. Clemens across from Macomb County Court and the new “City Center Park”. Executive Office Suites w/private bathroom. Designed as two office spaces as General Office & Executive Office (see Floor Plan). Executive office has large windows with views of Downtown Mt. Clemens Main Street, City Park, Court Building. Private entrance off Main St.Additional office & storage space available. Tenant responsible for prorata share of utilities and common maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 71 N Main Street have any available units?
71 N Main Street has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 71 N Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
71 N Main Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 71 N Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 71 N Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Clemens.
Does 71 N Main Street offer parking?
No, 71 N Main Street does not offer parking.
Does 71 N Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 71 N Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 71 N Main Street have a pool?
No, 71 N Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 71 N Main Street have accessible units?
No, 71 N Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 71 N Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 71 N Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 71 N Main Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 71 N Main Street does not have units with air conditioning.

