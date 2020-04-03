All apartments in Mount Clemens
40 New Street - 2nd Floor Suite C
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:25 PM

40 New Street - 2nd Floor Suite C

40 New Street · (586) 419-9900
Location

40 New Street, Mount Clemens, MI 48043
Mount Clemens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit SUITE C 2ND FLOOR · Avail. now

$700

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
elevator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
Located in Time Square Building in Downtown Mt. Clemens across from Macomb County Court building and the new “City Center Park”. Entrance at 40 New Street is security locked. Suite "C", floor plan included in docs. Ideal for private office space, designer or architect business, accountant, etc. Has private access to rooftop patio area. Plenty of foot and auto traffic exposure. Tenant signage available. Elevator to 2nd floor is under repair service and expected to be operational at lease time. Extra space and storage available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 New Street - 2nd Floor Suite C have any available units?
40 New Street - 2nd Floor Suite C has a unit available for $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 40 New Street - 2nd Floor Suite C currently offering any rent specials?
40 New Street - 2nd Floor Suite C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 New Street - 2nd Floor Suite C pet-friendly?
No, 40 New Street - 2nd Floor Suite C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Clemens.
Does 40 New Street - 2nd Floor Suite C offer parking?
No, 40 New Street - 2nd Floor Suite C does not offer parking.
Does 40 New Street - 2nd Floor Suite C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40 New Street - 2nd Floor Suite C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 New Street - 2nd Floor Suite C have a pool?
No, 40 New Street - 2nd Floor Suite C does not have a pool.
Does 40 New Street - 2nd Floor Suite C have accessible units?
No, 40 New Street - 2nd Floor Suite C does not have accessible units.
Does 40 New Street - 2nd Floor Suite C have units with dishwashers?
No, 40 New Street - 2nd Floor Suite C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 40 New Street - 2nd Floor Suite C have units with air conditioning?
No, 40 New Street - 2nd Floor Suite C does not have units with air conditioning.
