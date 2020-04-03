40 New Street - 2nd Floor Suite C

Amenities

Located in Time Square Building in Downtown Mt. Clemens across from Macomb County Court building and the new “City Center Park”. Entrance at 40 New Street is security locked. Suite "C", floor plan included in docs. Ideal for private office space, designer or architect business, accountant, etc. Has private access to rooftop patio area. Plenty of foot and auto traffic exposure. Tenant signage available. Elevator to 2nd floor is under repair service and expected to be operational at lease time. Extra space and storage available.