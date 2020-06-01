All apartments in Milan
Last updated June 1 2020 at 2:47 PM

202 Cherry Lane Drive

202 Cherrylane Dr · (734) 995-9400
Location

202 Cherrylane Dr, Milan, MI 48160

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1286 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
OFFERED EXCLUSIVELY BY VALARIE MOORE, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY, 734.904.9444. FOR LEASE IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. SPACIOUS 1286 SF 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO IN QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD. Bright open floor plan with access to an inviting 200 SF Balcony from living room and both bedrooms. Master Suite has walk-in closet plus bonus storage closet. This rare find includes laundry room with washer, dryer, utility sink and add. storage. Attached 1 car garage plus dedicated parking space. Newer carpet and paint thru-out. Minimum 1 year lease. Tenant pays own utilities. No pets. No smoking allowed on any attached premises. No Sect.8. Credit check and Application required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

