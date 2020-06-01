202 Cherry Lane Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

OFFERED EXCLUSIVELY BY VALARIE MOORE, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY, 734.904.9444. FOR LEASE IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. SPACIOUS 1286 SF 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO IN QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD. Bright open floor plan with access to an inviting 200 SF Balcony from living room and both bedrooms. Master Suite has walk-in closet plus bonus storage closet. This rare find includes laundry room with washer, dryer, utility sink and add. storage. Attached 1 car garage plus dedicated parking space. Newer carpet and paint thru-out. Minimum 1 year lease. Tenant pays own utilities. No pets. No smoking allowed on any attached premises. No Sect.8. Credit check and Application required.