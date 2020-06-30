8249 West Annsbury Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet furnished granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Annsbury North, 2-bedroom, 2-bath furnished custom designed apartment with pool, clubhouse & fitness center - Sharp 2-bedroom, 2-bath furnished apartment condo at Annsbury West. Living room w/gas FP and upgraded carpeting with door wall to balcony overlooking pool area. Separate dining area with wood laminate flooring connecting to spacious U-Shaped kitchen with upgraded cabinets and granite countertops featuring eating area and three bar stools. All appliances included. Walk-in closet in master BR features custom shelving and organizer and large bathroom. Professionally decorated with earth tone painting and custom trim throughout.

Located next to apartment complex office and fitness center, apartment has shared entrance, 1-car shared garage. Access to pool and fitness center. Ideal for married couple or empty nesters, no children under 18 preferred. Furnishings include queen bedroom set, two end tables, dresser, wood desks, two end tables, coffee table, two love seats, bar stools, dining table & chairs. Short term lease available at $2100 per month. First months rent, security deposit, 650+ FICO score or higher required. $150 application fee.



No Pets Allowed



