Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

8249 West Annsbury Circle

8249 W Annsbury Cir · (586) 419-9900
Location

8249 W Annsbury Cir, Macomb County, MI 48316

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8249 West Annsbury Circle · Avail. now

$2,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Annsbury North, 2-bedroom, 2-bath furnished custom designed apartment with pool, clubhouse & fitness center - Sharp 2-bedroom, 2-bath furnished apartment condo at Annsbury West. Living room w/gas FP and upgraded carpeting with door wall to balcony overlooking pool area. Separate dining area with wood laminate flooring connecting to spacious U-Shaped kitchen with upgraded cabinets and granite countertops featuring eating area and three bar stools. All appliances included. Walk-in closet in master BR features custom shelving and organizer and large bathroom. Professionally decorated with earth tone painting and custom trim throughout.
Located next to apartment complex office and fitness center, apartment has shared entrance, 1-car shared garage. Access to pool and fitness center. Ideal for married couple or empty nesters, no children under 18 preferred. Furnishings include queen bedroom set, two end tables, dresser, wood desks, two end tables, coffee table, two love seats, bar stools, dining table & chairs. Short term lease available at $2100 per month. First months rent, security deposit, 650+ FICO score or higher required. $150 application fee.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4754771)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8249 West Annsbury Circle have any available units?
8249 West Annsbury Circle has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8249 West Annsbury Circle have?
Some of 8249 West Annsbury Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8249 West Annsbury Circle currently offering any rent specials?
8249 West Annsbury Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8249 West Annsbury Circle pet-friendly?
No, 8249 West Annsbury Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Macomb County.
Does 8249 West Annsbury Circle offer parking?
Yes, 8249 West Annsbury Circle offers parking.
Does 8249 West Annsbury Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8249 West Annsbury Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8249 West Annsbury Circle have a pool?
Yes, 8249 West Annsbury Circle has a pool.
Does 8249 West Annsbury Circle have accessible units?
No, 8249 West Annsbury Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 8249 West Annsbury Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 8249 West Annsbury Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8249 West Annsbury Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 8249 West Annsbury Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
