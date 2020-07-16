All apartments in Macomb County
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:03 PM

44623 N Gratiot Avenue

44623 North Gratiot Avenue · (248) 886-0000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

44623 North Gratiot Avenue, Macomb County, MI 48036

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$925

Studio · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Sign Space on High Traffic Gratiot Ave!!! Incredible Opportunity in a Densely Populated High Traffic Area- Come Join Penn Station Sub Shop, J & J Nails, Alteration Shop, Two Maids & A Mop, and Affordable Storage . One space with 800 sq ft. Modified Gross Lease - Much more affordable than a net lease!! Owner pays Property Taxes (Does not include your business personal property tax), Building Hazard Insurance, Landscape and Driveway Maintenance. Flexible Terms. This is the last vacant space in the Strip Center. The Farmers Insurance panel on the sign is for this space. Please Call for details.

Great location for medical, doctors office, hair salon, retail, clothing, financial services, etc.

Approx 26,000 Cars Per Day - Near Major Intersection (M-59 & Gratiot).

Convenient additional indoor and outdoor storage available.
Front and rear parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44623 N Gratiot Avenue have any available units?
44623 N Gratiot Avenue has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 44623 N Gratiot Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
44623 N Gratiot Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44623 N Gratiot Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 44623 N Gratiot Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Macomb County.
Does 44623 N Gratiot Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 44623 N Gratiot Avenue offers parking.
Does 44623 N Gratiot Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 44623 N Gratiot Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 44623 N Gratiot Avenue have a pool?
No, 44623 N Gratiot Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 44623 N Gratiot Avenue have accessible units?
No, 44623 N Gratiot Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 44623 N Gratiot Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 44623 N Gratiot Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 44623 N Gratiot Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 44623 N Gratiot Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
