44623 N Gratiot Avenue

Sign Space on High Traffic Gratiot Ave!!! Incredible Opportunity in a Densely Populated High Traffic Area- Come Join Penn Station Sub Shop, J & J Nails, Alteration Shop, Two Maids & A Mop, and Affordable Storage . One space with 800 sq ft. Modified Gross Lease - Much more affordable than a net lease!! Owner pays Property Taxes (Does not include your business personal property tax), Building Hazard Insurance, Landscape and Driveway Maintenance. Flexible Terms. This is the last vacant space in the Strip Center. The Farmers Insurance panel on the sign is for this space. Please Call for details.



Great location for medical, doctors office, hair salon, retail, clothing, financial services, etc.



Approx 26,000 Cars Per Day - Near Major Intersection (M-59 & Gratiot).



Convenient additional indoor and outdoor storage available.

Front and rear parking