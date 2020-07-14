104 Studio Apartments for rent in Livonia, MI

AL
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
29225 7 MILE Road
29225 7 Mile Rd, Livonia, MI
Studio
$2,000
2200 sqft
Available for Lease at a Busy Livonia Intersection, Great Visibility & Exposure ~ Triple Net Lease Terms subject to Landlord and Tenant Approval~2800 sq ft to get your business up and running~Landlord would prefer a long term tenant, but is open to

Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
38935 Ann Arbor Road
38935 Ann Arbor Road, Livonia, MI
Studio
$2,666
2000 sqft
Fantastic office space. Great Freeway access. Multiple sizes available ranging from 2,000 – 26,000 square feet. Medical possible. Large parking lot with land for expansion.
Results within 1 mile of Livonia

Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Westland
28962 Warren Road
28962 Warren Road, Westland, MI
Studio
$1,600
1600 sqft
OPEN YOUR BUSINESS HERE! Located on a main and busy road. Many Commercial uses. Affordable lease. Gross Lease. Was an Alteration shop. No PARTY STORE, HAIR SALON OR TATTOO PARLOR.

Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
26205 5 MILE Road
26205 Five Mile Rd, Wayne County, MI
Studio
$2,750
3611 sqft
Take a look at this gem, Great for adult Foster care, day care, Office space, Urgent care, Medical Office, Real estate Office,lawyers office I can go on for ever. Live and work in the same space or rent out the property separately.

Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
26400 W 8 MILE Road
26400 8 Mile Road, Southfield, MI
Studio
$2,000
2300 sqft
2300+ Sq Ft Showroom Available for Immediate Occupancy. Perfect for a Home Improvement Type of Business. Plenty of Parking and available signage.

Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
13938 INKSTER Road
13938 Inkster Road, Wayne County, MI
Studio
$800
8300 sqft
Gross lease !!! Office space available for rent. Can be partially furnished. Available immediately. Previous use - counseling office.

Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
27300 FULLERTON
27300 Fullerton, Wayne County, MI
Studio
$2,917
5960 sqft
3 phase shop with electrical bus bar. Building is 5,960 sq ft with 708 sq ft of office space. For lease $2,917. Many options/uses with this building. Can be divided or just lease the front half of the building.
Results within 5 miles of Livonia

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
West Riverdale
16704 Lahser
16704 Lahser Road, Detroit, MI
Studio
$500
500 sqft
16700 Lahser - Please click "Request a Tour" to schedule an appointment with one of our Leasing Agents to view the property. You will receive a text message to confirm your appointment an hour in advance.

Last updated July 14 at 07:39 AM
1 Unit Available
30405 W 12 Mile Rd
30405 West 12 Mile Road, Farmington Hills, MI
Studio
$1,250
920 sqft
Great opportunity to lease space in Farmington Hills, right on busy Twelve Mile! 920 sq ft located on the lower level would be perfect for a professional office, medical, or similar. 4 rooms, reception/waiting area, plus lots of flex/storage space.

Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Volks
24418 Michigan avenue Avenue
24418 Michigan Avenue, Dearborn, MI
Studio
$3,500
5816 sqft
GREAT LOCATION NOW AVAILABLE ON MICHIGAN AVENUE. OVER 3500 SQ FEET SURROUNDED BY MANY NEW HOTEL DEVELOPMENTS CAR DEALERSHIPS RESTAURANT FRANCHISES WITH HIGH CAR VOLUME TRAFFIC DAILY.

Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
28423 Orchard Lake Road
28423 Orchard Lake Road, Farmington Hills, MI
Studio
$825
9399 sqft
Location! Location! Location! - in Farmington Hills.

Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
26000 PLYMOUTH Rd
26000 Plymouth Road, Wayne County, MI
Studio
$1,200
2500 sqft
OVER 2000 SQFT SMOKE BUSINESS SHOP FOR LEASE,.GREAT VISIBALITY ON A VERY BUSY ROAD.BUSINESS IS ALSO FOR SALE.BATVAI

Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Garden City
6623 MIDDLEBELT Road
6623 Middlebelt Road, Garden City, MI
Studio
$1,725
1300 sqft
Commercial building for lease in high traffic area just north of Ford Rd, great location to open your business, 3 private office’s, kitchenette, storage space, building was updated in 2016, corner building that gives you more exposure to your

Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Garden City
1812 MIDDLEBELT Road
1812 Middlebelt Road, Garden City, MI
Studio
$5,000
5400 sqft
Location, Location, Location !!! Up to 5400 Square feet available in Downtown Garden City. Great for office or medical Zoned C2, Retail & Office

Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Volks
24710 MICHIGAN Avenue
24710 Michigan Ave, Dearborn, MI
Studio
$2,000
575 sqft
ATTENTION PHARMACISTS, REMODELED, SUCCESSFUL PHARMACY (OWNER MOVED OUT OF STATE), IS NOW READY FOR NEXT BUSINESS OWNER, THIS IS LOCATED IN WEST DEARBORN ON MICHIGAN AVE. NEAR TELEGRAPH WITHIN A QUARTER MILE OF 12 DIFFERENT DOCTORS OFFICES.

Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Highland
23100 CHERRY HILL Street
23100 Cherry Hill St, Dearborn, MI
Studio
$1,800
1000 sqft
DENTAL /MEDICAL OFFICE BUILDING FOR LEASE IN A PROFESSIONAL BUILDING. 1,000 SQ FT DOCTOR'S OFFICE SUITE. FULLY REMODELED IN 2019. 3\4 EXAM ROOMS, 1 DOCTORS OFFICE, WAITING ROOM, LARGE RECEPTION, AND 2 FULL BATHROOMS.

Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
670-1 Griswold Street
670 Griswold St, Northville, MI
Studio
$750
999 sqft
Private finished offices available..up to 10 available. All offices include access to conference room, reception area, kitchen, baths, private lakefront deck and meeting room. Top finishes.

Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Dearborn Heights
25249 WARREN ST
25249 West Warren Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
Studio
$2,000
2340 sqft
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!! AMAZING OPPORTUNITY YOU DON'T WANT TO MISS TO LEASE.Excellent opportunity on this free standing Brick 2340 SQFT building located in a highly desirable Dearborn Heights Business District.

Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Dearborn Heights
24501 W Warren Ave Street
24501 West Warren Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
Studio
$1,600
3780 sqft
GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO OWN YOUR OWN BUSINESS. LOCATED ON BUSY WARREN AVE IN THE CITY OF DEARBORN HEIGHTS. LOW RENT. WARREN AVE IS GETTING WELL DEVELOPED BETWEEN TELEGRAPH RD AND BEECH DALY.

Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Westland
32927 Warren
32927 Warren Road, Westland, MI
Studio
$1,200
1200 sqft
****FIRST THREE MONTHS FREE**** 120O Sqft Space ready for lease with two rooms for storage and a bathroom ready for the new tenant.High visibility on Warren Street.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Evergreen
19162 Patton
19162 Patton Street, Detroit, MI
Studio
$850
900 sqft
Charming 2 Bedroom - Section 8 Preferred Brick sided, 2 bedroom 1 and a half bathroom home for lease. Home is freshly painted and beautiful hardwood floors throughout.. Newer Kitchen.

Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Dearborn Heights
23822 FORD Road
23822 Ford Rd, Dearborn Heights, MI
Studio
$3,200
7267 sqft
*under construction for a new facade and interior changes* Urgent care/medical office, or anything medical/office related. Access to state of the art X-ray machine in next door family practice.

Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Westland
1007 S WAYNE Road
1007 South Wayne Road, Westland, MI
Studio
$3,000
3067 sqft
The Gary & James Dillon Building was Built in 1999. This beautiful brick commercial retail building in Westland is ready for the next great business! The building itself sits on a prime corner lot location, at a main traffic signal.

Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Garden City
30260 CHERRY HILL Road
30260 Cherry Hill Road, Garden City, MI
Studio
$3,500
3000 sqft
There are 2 separate units. You have access to 3,000 sq ft of the 5,000 sq ft building. This unit is located on the East side. Each unit has separate parking, entrances, HVAC and electric. Shares water. Newer built 2001 and upgraded in 2010.
Rent Report
Livonia

July 2020 Livonia Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Livonia Rent Report. Livonia rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Livonia rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Livonia rent trends were flat over the past month

Livonia rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Livonia stand at $938 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,221 for a two-bedroom. Livonia's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Detroit Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Livonia, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Detroit metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Dearborn has seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Detroit metro with a two-bedroom median of $1,373.
    • Warren has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,034, while one-bedrooms go for $795.
    • Taylor has the least expensive rents in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $897; rents remained steady over the past month.

    Livonia rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Livonia, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Livonia is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Michigan have been on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in Lansing and 0.3% in Grand Rapids.
    • Livonia's median two-bedroom rent of $1,221 is slightly above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Livonia's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including Baltimore (-0.7%), Charlotte (-0.4%), and Philadelphia (-0.3%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Livonia than most large cities. For example, Chicago has a median 2BR rent of $1,289.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Detroit
    $690
    $900
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Warren
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.2%
    1.8%
    Sterling Heights
    $840
    $1,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Dearborn
    $1,050
    $1,370
    -0.7%
    -0.4%
    Livonia
    $940
    $1,220
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Westland
    $750
    $970
    0.3%
    0.3%
    Troy
    $990
    $1,290
    0.7%
    -0.1%
    Southfield
    $920
    $1,200
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Taylor
    $690
    $900
    0
    0.1%
    Pontiac
    $730
    $950
    0
    0.4%
    Dearborn Heights
    $880
    $1,150
    -0.3%
    -4.4%
    Royal Oak
    $830
    $1,080
    -0.1%
    0
    Novi
    $1,050
    $1,370
    0.8%
    -2.1%
    Roseville
    $760
    $980
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Lincoln Park
    $680
    $890
    0.2%
    0.5%
    Eastpointe
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.1%
    1%
    Port Huron
    $650
    $840
    0
    -0.2%
    Southgate
    $780
    $1,020
    0
    -0.1%
    Madison Heights
    $850
    $1,100
    0
    0.1%
    Oak Park
    $990
    $1,290
    0
    1.2%
    Auburn Hills
    $930
    $1,210
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Ferndale
    $720
    $940
    -0.5%
    -0.7%
    Mount Clemens
    $550
    $710
    0
    2.3%
    Rochester
    $990
    $1,280
    -0.4%
    -1.5%
    Highland Park
    $600
    $780
    0
    0.7%
    Howell
    $940
    $1,230
    0
    0.6%
    Plymouth
    $810
    $1,010
    0.1%
    2.6%
    Brighton
    $930
    $1,210
    0.2%
    4%
    Walled Lake
    $950
    $1,230
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Belleville
    $920
    $1,170
    2.7%
    4.8%
    Clinton
    $760
    $910
    0.9%
    2.6%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

