Livingston County, MI
2772 GREG Avenue
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:20 PM

2772 GREG Avenue

2772 Greg Avenue · (248) 348-3000
Location

2772 Greg Avenue, Livingston County, MI 48114

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1875 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Just what you're looking for! This lovely 1875 sq. ft. Cape Cod features a gorgeous 2-story stone fireplace in the great room with volume ceiling. The kitchen features an island, gas range, spacious pantry closet, reverse osmosis, and all appliances including dishwasher and disposal. There is a first-floor laundry-laundry tub washer and dryer are included. Spacious bedrooms with loads of closet space. Beautiful knotty pine ceiling in M Bed and great rooms. Oversize 2-car garage. Easy 20-30 min. commute to Ann Arbor, Lansing, and Novi and easy access to US 23 & I-96. Just minutes to charming downtown Brighton with wonderful shops & restaurants. Private quiet yard with mature trees. Access to the beautiful Woodland Lake. Rent includes lawn service, snow removal, refuse, cable & internet and sewer. No pets or smokers please. Tenant does not have use of basement. One month rent, one month security deposit and 250 non-refundable cleaning fee. Tenants are responsible for gas and electric.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2772 GREG Avenue have any available units?
2772 GREG Avenue has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2772 GREG Avenue have?
Some of 2772 GREG Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2772 GREG Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2772 GREG Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2772 GREG Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2772 GREG Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Livingston County.
Does 2772 GREG Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2772 GREG Avenue offers parking.
Does 2772 GREG Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2772 GREG Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2772 GREG Avenue have a pool?
No, 2772 GREG Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2772 GREG Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2772 GREG Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2772 GREG Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2772 GREG Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2772 GREG Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2772 GREG Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
