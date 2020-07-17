2772 GREG Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage fireplace internet access

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry range Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Just what you're looking for! This lovely 1875 sq. ft. Cape Cod features a gorgeous 2-story stone fireplace in the great room with volume ceiling. The kitchen features an island, gas range, spacious pantry closet, reverse osmosis, and all appliances including dishwasher and disposal. There is a first-floor laundry-laundry tub washer and dryer are included. Spacious bedrooms with loads of closet space. Beautiful knotty pine ceiling in M Bed and great rooms. Oversize 2-car garage. Easy 20-30 min. commute to Ann Arbor, Lansing, and Novi and easy access to US 23 & I-96. Just minutes to charming downtown Brighton with wonderful shops & restaurants. Private quiet yard with mature trees. Access to the beautiful Woodland Lake. Rent includes lawn service, snow removal, refuse, cable & internet and sewer. No pets or smokers please. Tenant does not have use of basement. One month rent, one month security deposit and 250 non-refundable cleaning fee. Tenants are responsible for gas and electric.