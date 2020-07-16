2533 Whispering Pines Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage hot tub fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

An Exclusive listing of Rusty Kalmbach, REALTOR. This is an incredible two-story contemporary home in Whispering Pines across the street from Whispering Pines Golf Club. This stunning 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home features 3398 square feet of incredible living environment. The views from both inside and outside are a sight to behold. Work from home, no problem! This home has an incredible first floor office space with amazing views of the nature that is around you. And, what a home for the avid gardener! Indoor planters and an outside landscape that blends into one of the area's finest golfing neighborhoods. Quiet, Peaceful, Roomy, Delightful, Back to Nature all describe this home. Entry level features a formal living and dining room, family room, and study or office. Open floor plan and large windows bring in lots of light. The 3-car garage has plenty of storage room for cars, boats. Immediate occupancy. Do not miss out! Call me today to set up a personal or virtual showing for this lovely property.