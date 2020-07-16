All apartments in Livingston County
2533 Whispering Pines Drive
2533 Whispering Pines Drive

2533 Whispering Pines Drive · (734) 761-6600
Location

2533 Whispering Pines Drive, Livingston County, MI 48169

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3398 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
hot tub
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
An Exclusive listing of Rusty Kalmbach, REALTOR. This is an incredible two-story contemporary home in Whispering Pines across the street from Whispering Pines Golf Club. This stunning 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home features 3398 square feet of incredible living environment. The views from both inside and outside are a sight to behold. Work from home, no problem! This home has an incredible first floor office space with amazing views of the nature that is around you. And, what a home for the avid gardener! Indoor planters and an outside landscape that blends into one of the area's finest golfing neighborhoods. Quiet, Peaceful, Roomy, Delightful, Back to Nature all describe this home. Entry level features a formal living and dining room, family room, and study or office. Open floor plan and large windows bring in lots of light. The 3-car garage has plenty of storage room for cars, boats. Immediate occupancy. Do not miss out! Call me today to set up a personal or virtual showing for this lovely property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

