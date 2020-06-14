11 Apartments for rent in Lincoln Park, MI with gym
Often thought of as the "crossroads of downriver," Lincoln Park is a haven for its happy community. And before you ask, it's not related to that Linkin Park.
Lincoln Park, a city in Wayne County, Michigan, lies in the area of communities and cities popularly known as Downriver. Since 1925, when it was reorganized as a city, Lincoln Park has grown into a stable community with citizens enjoying a moderate tax base, recreational facilities and parks, a well-regulated city government and a community renewal program. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Lincoln Park renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.