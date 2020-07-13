Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:19 AM

142 Apartments for rent in Lincoln Park, MI with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lincoln Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ...

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lincoln Park
2204 Regina Ave
2204 Regina Avenue, Lincoln Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
Cute ranch with attached one car garage. Newly painted and newer carpet . Nice yard Space (RLNE1621191)

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Lincoln Park
1414 Electric Avenue - 233
1414 Electric Avenue, Lincoln Park, MI
1 Bedroom
$699
800 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Lincoln Park, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a street-view of car-bustling Fort Street.
Results within 1 mile of Lincoln Park
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
6 Units Available
Melvindale
Gale Gardens Apartments
30 Gale Gardens Blvd #2, Melvindale, MI
1 Bedroom
$835
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
775 sqft
Located minutes from I-94 and I-75 as well as downtown. One- and two-bedroom apartments with appliances, AC, vertical blinds and lots of light. Community has a pool and on-site laundry.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Southgate
13117 Turnberry
13117 Turberry Court, Southgate, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1275 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed/2 bath condo with a 1 car attached garage! Dishwasher-Stove-Refrigerator all INCLUDED This Unit will go FAST! Must apply online at SRMMI.com $1350.00 Plus $60.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Allen Park
14641 Oconnor Ave
14641 O'connor Avenue, Allen Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1041 sqft
Beautiful brick 3 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow in a beautiful neighborhood. Hardwood floors throughout this clean, recently renovated home. Appliances included as well as granite countertops in the kitchen, as well as central air. Click to Apply!

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Wyandotte
263 RIVERBANK ST
263 Riverbank Street, Wyandotte, MI
2 Bedrooms
$895
975 sqft
Wyandotte townhouse Almost 1000SqFt with A full basement. 2 bedroom ,living Rm, Dining Rm. Walking distance to Det. River. Included in the rent are water, trash removal, and lawn care. Tenant to pay for gas electric and cable.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Allen Park
7311 PARK Avenue
7311 Park Avenue, Allen Park, MI
Studio
$1,195
1272 sqft
WELL MAINTAINED 1272 SQ FT OFFICE BUILDING IN DOWNTOWN ALLEN PARK. COMPLETELY RE DOE. NEXT TO THE BUILDING IS PUBLIC PARKING. 2 ADDITIONAL SPOT BEHIND BUILDING, STREET PARKING IN FRONT. FORMALLY A ACCOUNTING AND TAX PRE BUSINESS.

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Allen Park
5026 ALLEN Road
5026 Allen Rd, Allen Park, MI
Studio
$1,000
1500 sqft
Prime Office space adjacent to the landmark Hofmann Chiropractic Building located at Allen Rd and Russell St. Professional office space of approx. 1400 sq / ft with both Front and Rear Entrances, with parking in large rear lot.

1 of 18

Last updated April 9 at 07:05am
1 Unit Available
Allen Park
5830 Elizabeth Court
5830 Elizabeth Court, Allen Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1002 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Allen Park, close to downtown Allen Park. Amenities included: central air, central heat, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, detached garage and yard. Date Available: Mar 21st 2020. $1,250/month rent.
Results within 5 miles of Lincoln Park
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
21 Units Available
Fairlane Woods Apartments
5521 Fairlane Woods Dr, Dearborn, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,410
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,586
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,861
1505 sqft
Spacious apartments on wooded property with trails. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Recently renovated with walk-in closets. Community has pool, sauna, gym and concierge.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
25 Units Available
Henery Ford
Fairlane Meadow
4900 Heather Dr, Dearborn, MI
1 Bedroom
$899
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1093 sqft
Luxury units include extra storage, fireplace and laundry. Residents in the community enjoy 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, gym, parking, sauna and tennis court. Great location close to dining, shopping and entertainment.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Patersons Home
14462 Pine St
14462 Pine Street, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
3 bedroom house with one of the room upstairs and 1 baths. This house has hardwood floors in the living room, in the kitchen and upstairs. no basement. A large fenced in yard. 1.5 car garage.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12635 Huron St
12635 Huron Street, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1002 sqft
The house has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom .ready to move in. $1200 per month security deposit $1200. job verification ,Must have no prior evictions, criminal background.Credit check required upon application.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
23370 Sunset Rd
23370 Sunset Rd, Taylor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1540 sqft
Beautiful 2 story condo located South of Superior Road and West of Pardee Road. This condo features nice kitchen with stainless steel appliances that include fridge, stove, microwave and dishwasher.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
11436 Syracuse St
11436 Syracuse Street, Taylor, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1500 sqft
Gorgeous home with update features. New Flooring in the kitchen. Nice cabinets. 1 car garage. Central Air. Sliding door wall to the back yard. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $3500. (2.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
23217 Sunset Rd
23217 Sunset Rd, Taylor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,000
1200 sqft
Spacious second floor condo located North of Eureka Road and West of Pardee Road.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
8090 Robert St
8090 Robert Street, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$975
984 sqft
Gorgeous ranch home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Updated kitchen. Utility room off the kitchen. 2 car garage. No basement and no central air. Fridge included. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2437.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Allen Park
17296 Hanover Ave
17296 Hanover Avenue, Allen Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1059 sqft
This is a ranch style home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Nice hardwood Floors in the living room. Attached 2 car garage. No basement and no central air.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Dearborn Heights
21745 POWERS Avenue
21745 Powers Ave, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
988 sqft
ADORABLE HOME READY FOR YOU TO MOVE RIGHT IN! EAT IN KITCHEN WITH NEW CERAMIC FLOORING TONS OF CABINETS GORGEOUS COUNTER TOPS AND BEAUTIFUL LARGE LIVING ROOM , NEWER CARPET,NEWER BATH VANITY, ,YARD IS VERY NICELY CARED ,2 CAR GARAGE IS HEATED AND

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Duvall - Edison
2021 MONROE Street
2021 Monroe Street, Dearborn, MI
Studio
$2,000
8031 sqft
Perfect Location on Monroe in Dearborn near Ford offices. Approx. 1200 sq ft that can be used for doctor, dentist, lawyer, accountant, and many more! Suite on main floor.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Southwest Outer Drive
4013 WEDDELL Street
4013 Weddel Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
925 sqft
THE PRIDE OF DEARBORN HEIGHTS IN A GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO FORD RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT CENTER AND BEAUMONT HOSPITAL , 3 BEDROOM AND TWO FULL BATHS WITH JACUZZI, GORGEOUS FINISHED BASEMENT NEW ROOF ON BOTH HOME AND THE GARAGE,NEW CARPET, FRESHLY

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Shaefer - Greenfield
22 GEORGETOWN Court
22 Georgetown Ct, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
923 sqft
FOR LEASE.....NICE AND CLEAN TWO BEDROOM 1 1/2 BATHS CONDO... GAS FIREPLACE IN LIVING RM, ATTACHED 1 CAR GARAGE. CLOSE TO SHOPPING, X PRESS WAYS, AND ETC.......NO PETS, NO SMOKING OF ANY KIND AND NO SECTION 8. CREDIT INCOME VERIFICATION NEEDED.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Wyandotte
26 KREGER DR
26 Kreger Dr, Wyandotte, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1934 sqft
Waterfront Condo! Rent includes 35 foot private dock located steps from your front patio. This is a gated community located in downtown Wyandotte. This ground level ranch condo has an open floor plan. Private entrance and a 2 car attached garage.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Springwells
8039 Pitt Street - 1
8039 Pitt Street, Detroit, MI
Studio
$1,600
1300 sqft
Excelente oportunidad para local comercial en el medio del SouthWest Detroit ... taqueria, minimarket,oficina , mercadillo,salón de belleza, restorant. Todas las aplicaciones son aceptables no nesecitan crédito.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Lincoln Park, MI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lincoln Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

