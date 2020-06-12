88 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lincoln Park, MI

Apartment List
1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lincoln Park
1 Unit Available
2204 Regina Ave
2204 Regina Avenue, Lincoln Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$900
Cute ranch with attached one car garage. Newly painted and newer carpet . Nice yard Space (RLNE1621191)
Results within 1 mile of Lincoln Park
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Melvindale
8 Units Available
Gale Gardens Apartments
30 Gale Gardens Blvd #2, Melvindale, MI
2 Bedrooms
$875
775 sqft
Located minutes from I-94 and I-75 as well as downtown. One- and two-bedroom apartments with appliances, AC, vertical blinds and lots of light. Community has a pool and on-site laundry.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Southgate
1 Unit Available
12738 ELAINE Drive
12738 Elaine Dr, Southgate, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
882 sqft
A Move-in Condition lease with Charm, Location, Convenience.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Wyandotte
1 Unit Available
263 RIVERBANK ST
263 Riverbank Street, Wyandotte, MI
2 Bedrooms
$895
975 sqft
Wyandotte townhouse Almost 1000SqFt with A full basement. 2 bedroom ,living Rm, Dining Rm. Walking distance to Det. River. Included in the rent are water, trash removal, and lawn care. Tenant to pay for gas electric and cable.
Results within 5 miles of Lincoln Park
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Henery Ford
25 Units Available
Fairlane Meadow
4900 Heather Dr, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1093 sqft
Luxury units include extra storage, fireplace and laundry. Residents in the community enjoy 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, gym, parking, sauna and tennis court. Great location close to dining, shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
22 Units Available
Fairlane Woods Apartments
5521 Fairlane Woods Dr, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,494
1083 sqft
Spacious apartments on wooded property with trails. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Recently renovated with walk-in closets. Community has pool, sauna, gym and concierge.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
23370 Sunset Rd
23370 Sunset Rd, Taylor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1540 sqft
Beautiful 2 story condo located South of Superior Road and West of Pardee Road. This condo features nice kitchen with stainless steel appliances that include fridge, stove, microwave and dishwasher.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Allen Park
1 Unit Available
17420 Hanover Ave
17420 Hanover Avenue, Allen Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$975
1023 sqft
Cute home in Allen Park near the Mall on the Hill. This is a 2 bedroom home with 1 bath. Living room and dining area off the kitchen. Large countertop area. 1 car garage.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Riverview
1 Unit Available
18759 Riverview St
18759 Riverview Street, Riverview, MI
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
Very unique home in the Riverview area. This home has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Nice livingroom with hardwood floors. Cozy kitchen with great counter-tops. Fenced in back yard. No garage but there is street parking. No appliances are included.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Riverview
1 Unit Available
14443 Pennsylvania Road - 207
14443 Pennsylvania Rd, Riverview, MI
2 Bedrooms
$779
900 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Riverview Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer condominiums for rent, among green scenic views and quick access to Pennsylvania Road.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Riverview
1 Unit Available
14447 Pennsylvania Road - 209
14447 Pennsylvania Rd, Riverview, MI
2 Bedrooms
$779
900 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Riverview Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer condominiums for rent, among green scenic views and quick access to Pennsylvania Road.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Riverview
1 Unit Available
14435 Pennsylvania Road - 204
14435 Pennsylvania Rd, Riverview, MI
2 Bedrooms
$779
900 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Riverview Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer condominiums for rent, among green scenic views and quick access to Pennsylvania Road.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Shaefer - Greenfield
1 Unit Available
4315 SCHAEFER Road
4315 Schaefer Rd, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1507 sqft
Condominium for lease, 2 bedroom, 1 car garage, appliances, washer and dryer. Formal dinning room, Large cathedral ceiling Great room.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Georgetown Commons
1 Unit Available
4314 SCHAEFER Road
4314 Schaefer Rd, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1000 sqft
Move in condition Georgetown Commons Condo.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Colson Ruby
1 Unit Available
5145 MAPLE Street
5145 Maple St, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
GREAT LOCATION, CONVENEINTLY LOCATED, 2 BEDROOMS LOWER LEVEL W/ SPACIOUES LIVING AND DINING ROOM. WALKING DISTANCE TO SHOPPING AND TRANSPORTATION. REFRENCE, CREDIT AND INCOME REQUIRED. AVAILABLE IMMD.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Riverview
1 Unit Available
14423 Pennsylvania Road - 14
14423 Pennsylvania Rd, Riverview, MI
2 Bedrooms
$829
900 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Riverview Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer condominiums for rent, among green scenic views and quick access to Pennsylvania Road.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Riverview
1 Unit Available
14419 Pennsylvania Road - 12
14419 Pennsylvania Road, Riverview, MI
2 Bedrooms
$829
900 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Riverview Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer condominiums for rent, among green scenic views and quick access to Pennsylvania Road.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Riverview
1 Unit Available
14439 Pennsylvania Road - 106
14439 Pennsylvania Rd, Riverview, MI
2 Bedrooms
$779
900 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Riverview Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer condominiums for rent, among green scenic views and quick access to Pennsylvania Road.

1 of 10

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Dearborn Heights
1 Unit Available
5645 Edgewood St
5645 Edgewood Street, Dearborn Heights, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
GREAT HOME!!! GREAT LOCATION! Brand new home...FULLY upgraded! NEW Kitchen New Bathroom New Carpet Great Yard with great privacy and amazing deck to BBQ and enjoy the wonderful Michigan weather, Beautiful Granite Countertops.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Wyandotte
1 Unit Available
26 KREGER DR
26 Kreger Dr, Wyandotte, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1934 sqft
Waterfront Condo! Rent includes 35 foot private dock located steps from your front patio. This is a gated community located in downtown Wyandotte. This ground level ranch condo has an open floor plan. Private entrance and a 2 car attached garage.

1 of 15

Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
22666 WOODCREEK Drive
22666 Woodcreek Dr, Taylor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1384 sqft
Check out this meticulously cared for ranch condo, in Taylor's sought after Woodcreek Condominium Subdivision.
Results within 10 miles of Lincoln Park
Verified

1 of 147

Last updated June 12 at 01:08pm
Downtown Detroit
26 Units Available
Riverfront Towers
250 Riverfront Dr, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
1281 sqft
Great location, close to Detroit Riverwalk, Hart Plaza, and West Riverfront Park. Units feature great views, spacious floor plans, and fully equipped kitchens. Community has grilling stations, onsite restaurant, and pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:02am
$
Downtown Detroit
18 Units Available
Detroit City Club Apartments
1431 Washington Blvd, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1120 sqft
High-rise community minutes from I-75. A stunning community recently renovated to include hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, tennis courts, 24-hour concierge service and game room. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Central
9 Units Available
The Boulevard
2911 West Grand Boulevard, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1103 sqft
Welcome to The Boulevard in Detroit’s New Center, featuring modern rental apartments located in the heart of an international city, in a neighborhood of professional institutions and cultural gems.

Welcome to the June 2020 Lincoln Park Rent Report. Lincoln Park rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lincoln Park rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Lincoln Park Rent Report. Lincoln Park rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lincoln Park rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Lincoln Park rents increased moderately over the past month

Lincoln Park rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Lincoln Park stand at $682 for a one-bedroom apartment and $888 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. Lincoln Park's year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Detroit Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Lincoln Park over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 9 of the largest 10 cities in the Detroit metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Warren has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,036, while one-bedrooms go for $796.
    • Over the past year, Troy is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 1.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,284, while one-bedrooms go for $986.
    • Taylor has the least expensive rents in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $897; rents rose 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Dearborn has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,382; rents fell 0.1% over the past month but rose 1.2% over the past year.

    Lincoln Park rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Lincoln Park, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Lincoln Park is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents increase, with Michigan as a whole logging rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in Grand Rapids and 0.4% in Lansing.
    • Lincoln Park's median two-bedroom rent of $888 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.1% decline in Lincoln Park.
    • While rents in Lincoln Park fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including El Paso (+2.1%), Fresno (+1.5%), and Las Vegas (+1.3%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Lincoln Park than most large cities. For example, Chicago has a median 2BR rent of $1,291, which is nearly one-and-a-half times the price in Lincoln Park.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Detroit
    $690
    $900
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Warren
    $800
    $1,040
    -0.1%
    3.3%
    Sterling Heights
    $840
    $1,090
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Dearborn
    $1,060
    $1,380
    -0.1%
    1.2%
    Livonia
    $940
    $1,220
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Westland
    $740
    $970
    -0.2%
    0.4%
    Troy
    $990
    $1,280
    -1.5%
    -1%
    Southfield
    $920
    $1,200
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Taylor
    $690
    $900
    0
    0.8%
    Pontiac
    $730
    $950
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Dearborn Heights
    $880
    $1,150
    -0.6%
    -4.2%
    Royal Oak
    $830
    $1,080
    0
    0.3%
    Novi
    $1,040
    $1,360
    0.2%
    -1.7%
    Roseville
    $760
    $980
    0
    0
    Lincoln Park
    $680
    $890
    0.3%
    -0.1%
    Eastpointe
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Port Huron
    $650
    $840
    0
    0.3%
    Southgate
    $780
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0
    Madison Heights
    $850
    $1,110
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Oak Park
    $990
    $1,290
    0
    0.9%
    Auburn Hills
    $930
    $1,210
    0
    1%
    Ferndale
    $720
    $940
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Mount Clemens
    $550
    $710
    0
    2.2%
    Rochester
    $990
    $1,290
    -0.4%
    -1.2%
    Highland Park
    $600
    $780
    0
    4.1%
    Howell
    $940
    $1,230
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Plymouth
    $810
    $1,010
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Brighton
    $930
    $1,210
    0
    3.5%
    Walled Lake
    $950
    $1,230
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Belleville
    $900
    $1,140
    1%
    3.4%
    Clinton
    $750
    $910
    0.6%
    1.8%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

