Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL 1224 SQFT BRICK BUNGALOW 3 BEDROOM IN LINCOLN PARK FOR LEASE. THIS HOME FEATURES FRESHLY REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. BRAND NEW CARPET IN UPSTAIRS BEDROOM. CLEAN AND TIDY KITCHEN. 1 CAR GARAGE W NEW DOOR AND OPENER. FENCED YARD. QUIET STREET. WONT LAST. APPLIANCES INCLUDED BACKGROUND AND EMPLOYMENT VERIFICATION A MUST. ALL MEASUREMENTS AND DATA APPROXIMATES AND NOT GUARANTEED. NO SECTION 8