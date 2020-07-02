1070 CLARK Road.

Amenities

Up to 58,600 sq ft available at $4.50 per square foot. 4 newer loading docks. Railroad siding does need work. 2 doors for loading rail cars. Owner will split space. Would like three year lease and longer term leases possible. 20 to 25 foot ceiling clearance. Property has its own electric substation 480 Volts 3-Phase 6000 Amps. Currently a plastic extrusion company is occupying the space. Plastic Company will be out of the space on November 30, 2020. If you need lab space, this building has 4,000 sq.ft. of lab space.