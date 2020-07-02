All apartments in Lapeer County
Find more places like
1070 CLARK Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lapeer County, MI
/
1070 CLARK Road
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:20 PM

1070 CLARK Road

1070 Clark Road · (810) 667-1700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1070 Clark Road, Lapeer County, MI 48446

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$21,975

Studio · 1 Bath · 58600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Up to 58,600 sq ft available at $4.50 per square foot. 4 newer loading docks. Railroad siding does need work. 2 doors for loading rail cars. Owner will split space. Would like three year lease and longer term leases possible. 20 to 25 foot ceiling clearance. Property has its own electric substation 480 Volts 3-Phase 6000 Amps. Currently a plastic extrusion company is occupying the space. Plastic Company will be out of the space on November 30, 2020. If you need lab space, this building has 4,000 sq.ft. of lab space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1070 CLARK Road have any available units?
1070 CLARK Road has a unit available for $21,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1070 CLARK Road currently offering any rent specials?
1070 CLARK Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1070 CLARK Road pet-friendly?
No, 1070 CLARK Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lapeer County.
Does 1070 CLARK Road offer parking?
No, 1070 CLARK Road does not offer parking.
Does 1070 CLARK Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1070 CLARK Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1070 CLARK Road have a pool?
No, 1070 CLARK Road does not have a pool.
Does 1070 CLARK Road have accessible units?
No, 1070 CLARK Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1070 CLARK Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1070 CLARK Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1070 CLARK Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1070 CLARK Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MIWarren, MISouthfield, MIWestland, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MISaginaw, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIMadison Heights, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIDavison, MILake Orion, MIBurton, MIRochester, MIPontiac, MIFenton, MIUtica, MIMount Clemens, MIBloomfield Hills, MIMilford, MIWolverine Lake, MIBirmingham, MIWalled Lake, MIClawson, MISt. Clair Shores, MIBerkley, MICenter Line, MIOak Park, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann ArborCollege for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological UniversityUniversity of Michigan-Ann Arbor