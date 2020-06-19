All apartments in Lansing
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

4 Savoy Court

4 Savoy Court · No Longer Available
Location

4 Savoy Court, Lansing, MI 48933
Downtown Lansing

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
4 Savoy Court Available 07/18/20 3-BDR 1.5-BTH 2-Story House w/ Office Located 1/2 Mile from Cooley, 1 Mile from LCC - 3-bedroom, 1.5-bath 2-story house located on a quiet cul de sac in Downtown Lansing. Located just 3 blocks from the Michigan State Capitol building, 1/2 mile from Cooley Law School and 1 mile from LCC. On the first floor you will find a large living room at the front of the house, formal dining room, kitchen, office & half bath. All three bedrooms are on the second floor along with the full bathroom. The full bath has updated vanity, flooring, tub & surround and custom cabinetry great for linen storage. Neutral carpet & paint throughout. Charming covered front porch with porch swing. The house has a Michigan basement. There is a gravel driveway, but no garage or carport. No pets allowed. No smoking allowed. Tenant pay all utilities. Tenant is responsible for lawn & snow maintenance.

$35 non-refundable screening fee per applicant over the age of 18. Credit check will be ran. Security deposit will be 1.0-1.5 times rent depending on application score. Minimum credit score of 500 required.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1986751)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Savoy Court have any available units?
4 Savoy Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lansing, MI.
How much is rent in Lansing, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lansing Rent Report.
What amenities does 4 Savoy Court have?
Some of 4 Savoy Court's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Savoy Court currently offering any rent specials?
4 Savoy Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Savoy Court pet-friendly?
No, 4 Savoy Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lansing.
Does 4 Savoy Court offer parking?
Yes, 4 Savoy Court does offer parking.
Does 4 Savoy Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 Savoy Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Savoy Court have a pool?
No, 4 Savoy Court does not have a pool.
Does 4 Savoy Court have accessible units?
No, 4 Savoy Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Savoy Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4 Savoy Court does not have units with dishwashers.
