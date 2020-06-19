Amenities

4 Savoy Court Available 07/18/20 3-BDR 1.5-BTH 2-Story House w/ Office Located 1/2 Mile from Cooley, 1 Mile from LCC - 3-bedroom, 1.5-bath 2-story house located on a quiet cul de sac in Downtown Lansing. Located just 3 blocks from the Michigan State Capitol building, 1/2 mile from Cooley Law School and 1 mile from LCC. On the first floor you will find a large living room at the front of the house, formal dining room, kitchen, office & half bath. All three bedrooms are on the second floor along with the full bathroom. The full bath has updated vanity, flooring, tub & surround and custom cabinetry great for linen storage. Neutral carpet & paint throughout. Charming covered front porch with porch swing. The house has a Michigan basement. There is a gravel driveway, but no garage or carport. No pets allowed. No smoking allowed. Tenant pay all utilities. Tenant is responsible for lawn & snow maintenance.



$35 non-refundable screening fee per applicant over the age of 18. Credit check will be ran. Security deposit will be 1.0-1.5 times rent depending on application score. Minimum credit score of 500 required.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE1986751)