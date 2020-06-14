18 Apartments for rent in Lake Orion, MI with hardwood floors

Apartment List
1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Village Of Lake Orion Downtown
1 Unit Available
155 Atwater Street, Unit A
155 Atwater Street, Lake Orion, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Guinn Place Townhouses 155 Atwater Unit A Lake Orion, MI 48362 24-month lease @ $1,400.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Orion

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1260 Lacrosse Trail
1260 Lacrosse Trail, Oakland County, MI
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
4050 sqft
Beautiful 4050 square foot home in desirable neighborhood Very well maintained and custom built Amazing 5 bedroom, 5 bathroom house in Oakland County.
Results within 10 miles of Lake Orion
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
18 Units Available
Auburn Gate Apartments
100 Lake Village Blvd, Auburn Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,046
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,582
1532 sqft
Gorgeous luxury complex located near I-75. Pool, sauna, fitness center, and internet cafe available. Cathedral-style ceilings, granite counters, and fireplaces in units. Baldwin Commons Shopping Center and Great Lakes Crossing Outlets minutes away.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
20 Units Available
Five Points Apartments
3300 Five Points Drive, Auburn Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,243
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,463
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Built around you, Five Points offers more than spacious, luxurious apartment residences – it’s a way of life. With the bustling downtown districts of Auburn Hills, Rochester and Troy nearby, Five Points is at the center of high-end dining and retail.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Meadowbrook Hills
1 Unit Available
2947 Meadowbrook
2947 Meadowbrook Drive, Rochester Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1975 sqft
Desirable First Floor Rochester Condo - Beautifully updated 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom condo with finished basement and garage. Condo features wood floors and granite. There is a large open living room with a huge balcony off the back .

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
801 Plate St, #103
801 Plate Street, Rochester, MI
1 Bedroom
$950
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
801 Plate St, #103 Available 08/01/20 Walk to Downtown Rochester - Completely Refinished 1 Bed, 1 Bath Condo with Pool - Beautiful brick condo, walk to Downtown Rochester. Enter to large living room with new flooring and great natural light.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Twin Oaks
1 Unit Available
339 1/2 Wilcox St
339 1/2 Wilcox St, Rochester, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,050
800 sqft
Updated 1 bed, 1 bath Rochester upper unit (University and Main Street) with hardwood floors and updated cabinets. Large master bedroom with armoire. Open space with living room and dining room and matching armoire.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Stratford Manor
1 Unit Available
2328 Hillendale Dr
2328 Hillendale Drive, Rochester Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1506 sqft
Super Sharp, Remodeled Condo for Lease! Features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, completely remodeled kitchen and baths, newer paint throughout, newer flooring and newer carpet.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
Stratford Knolls
1 Unit Available
690 Old Perch Rd
690 Old Perch Road, Rochester Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1986 sqft
Defining the concept of modern living, this spacious and bright home with versatile design is just the opportunity you’ve been in search of! With hardwood flooring throughout the main level and a flowing, connected interior, entertaining has never

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Renshaw
1 Unit Available
504 QUARTER Street
504 Quarter Street, Rochester, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1401 sqft
What an opportunity to lease this NEWLY RENOVATED 3 bedroom, 2 bath home within walking distance to Downtown Rochester!! This AMAZING home comes with Brand New Wood Laminate flooring ,newer furnace, a/c, roof, new granite counters with stainless

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
90 Pingree Ave
90 Pingree Avenue, Pontiac, MI
1 Bedroom
$625
881 sqft
DETAILED DESCRIPTION This 1/1 Upper Flat was recently renovated with upgraded doors and windows, fresh paint and plaster, fresh trim, new flooring in the kitchen and bathroom, and dozens of small touch-ups all around.

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Brookedale Woods
1 Unit Available
749 DUNEDIN Court
749 Dunedin Court, Rochester Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2372 sqft
ALL THE WORK HAS BEEN DONE!!!! Recently remodeled 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath colonial located on a private cul de sac in a great area of Rochester Hills with award winning Rochester schools. Newer updated kitchen with granite and all updated appliances.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Vintage Estates
1 Unit Available
1903 BLUE GRASS Drive
1903 Blue Grass Drive, Rochester Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3692 sqft
Beautiful Vintage Estates home with newer stainless steel kitchen appliances, hardwood flooring, crown moldings, newer carpet, granite, cathedral ceilings, and walk-in pantry.

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
149 S VISTA
149 Vista Drive South, Auburn Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1620 sqft
$1695 FOR ONE YEAR LEASE OR $1550 FOR 2 OR MORE YEAR LEASE. Fabulous Townhouse Style Condo with 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Large Loft and 2-Car Attached Garage.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Oxford Estates-Adams West
1 Unit Available
3081 BURLINGTON Court
3081 Burlington Court, Rochester Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
3078 sqft
Exclusive Four Bedroom Home with corner lot, side entry garage, on the court and open to commons in back. Picture perfect setting.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
3048 CARLY Court
3048 Carly Court, Auburn Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1116 sqft
Pottery barn perfect, newly renovated. Dream kitchen by anyone's standard with bright white cabinetry, granite countertops, and Newer Stainless appliances Hardwood floors in the kitchen, breakfast nook, and great room.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
495 MILLER Avenue
495 Miller Avenue, Rochester, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
751 sqft
Location - Walk to downtown Rochester and nearby Clinton River Trail. Ranch style condo on the second floor. Newly updated - New kitchen - Bath - Windows- Hardwood Floors - new appliances. Parking plus a carport.

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
North Fairview Farms
1 Unit Available
1743 Hillcrest Drive
1743 Hillcrest Drive, Rochester Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2360 sqft
New Update Just Completed!!! -2 Story Colonial in family oriented sub. Beautiful wood floor throughout the entire house. All new wood floor installed on the 2nd floor. All new Energy Star windows for the entire house.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Lake Orion, MI

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lake Orion renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

