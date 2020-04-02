155 Atwater Street, Unit A

Amenities

Guinn Place Townhouses

155 Atwater Unit A

Lake Orion, MI 48362



24-month lease @ $1,400.00 per month



Features Include:

2 Bedrooms

2 Full Baths

Brand new paint in whole apartment

Brand new floor main level, Brand new carpet upstairs

New stainless steel appliances

Townhouse Style

Private Entrance

Nice Neighborhood in Downtown Lake Orion

Walking distance to restaurants, parks, all-sports lake, beach and the Paint Creek Trail.

Lake Orion Schools

Large walk in kitchen pantry with storage room

Walk in Closets

Free Water

Washer and Dryer

Central Air Conditioning

Gas Forced Air Heating

Super Clean

Basement storage



Pets friendly.



No smoking, please.



Credit check, employment verification, and references required.



Well qualified applicants should please call 248-650-8983 or email at: info@acondomgt.com.