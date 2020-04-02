155 Atwater Street, Unit A

Amenities
Guinn Place Townhouses
155 Atwater Unit A
Lake Orion, MI 48362
24-month lease @ $1,400.00 per month
Features Include:
2 Bedrooms
2 Full Baths
Brand new paint in whole apartment
Brand new floor main level, Brand new carpet upstairs
New stainless steel appliances
Townhouse Style
Private Entrance
Nice Neighborhood in Downtown Lake Orion
Walking distance to restaurants, parks, all-sports lake, beach and the Paint Creek Trail.
Lake Orion Schools
Large walk in kitchen pantry with storage room
Walk in Closets
Free Water
Washer and Dryer
Central Air Conditioning
Gas Forced Air Heating
Super Clean
Basement storage
Pets friendly.
No smoking, please.
Credit check, employment verification, and references required.
Well qualified applicants should please call 248-650-8983 or email at: info@acondomgt.com.