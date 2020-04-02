All apartments in Lake Orion
155 Atwater Street, Unit A

155 Atwater Street · (248) 650-8983
Location

155 Atwater Street, Lake Orion, MI 48362
Village Of Lake Orion Downtown

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
Guinn Place Townhouses
155 Atwater Unit A
Lake Orion, MI 48362

24-month lease @ $1,400.00 per month

Features Include:
2 Bedrooms
2 Full Baths
Brand new paint in whole apartment
Brand new floor main level, Brand new carpet upstairs
New stainless steel appliances
Townhouse Style
Private Entrance
Nice Neighborhood in Downtown Lake Orion
Walking distance to restaurants, parks, all-sports lake, beach and the Paint Creek Trail.
Lake Orion Schools
Large walk in kitchen pantry with storage room
Walk in Closets
Free Water
Washer and Dryer
Central Air Conditioning
Gas Forced Air Heating
Super Clean
Basement storage

Pets friendly.

No smoking, please.

Credit check, employment verification, and references required.

Well qualified applicants should please call 248-650-8983 or email at: info@acondomgt.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

