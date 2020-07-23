Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

3388 Eagle Creek Court NE Available 05/18/20 Forest Hills Condo - Eaglecrest Condo Association - Welcome to 3388 Eagle Creek Drive NE. Worry free condo living in the award winning Forest Hills school district, conveniently located to shops and expressways. This condo is a spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath with great views of the woods and stream! The kitchen opens up to the dining/living room area, which both get a lot of natural light. There's a large private deck off the living room overlooking the woods. Great to sit and enjoy morning coffee. There are two bedrooms on the main floor, along with a full bath. The third bedroom is located on the lower level, with another full bath. Washer and dryer included. Two nice sized living spaces with this property and a one stall attached garage. Please note - there is only parking for 2 cars (1 in garage and 1 spot directly in front of garage). Water, trash, lawn and snow removal is included.



Home Rental Company LLC

616-805-9515

$30 app fee for anyone over 18



Owner will manage after lease signing



(RLNE4218302)