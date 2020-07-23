All apartments in Kent County
3388 Eagle Creek Court NE
Last updated May 13 2020 at 12:14 PM

3388 Eagle Creek Court NE

3388 Eagle Creek Court Northeast · (616) 805-9515
Location

3388 Eagle Creek Court Northeast, Kent County, MI 49525

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3388 Eagle Creek Court NE · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3388 Eagle Creek Court NE Available 05/18/20 Forest Hills Condo - Eaglecrest Condo Association - Welcome to 3388 Eagle Creek Drive NE. Worry free condo living in the award winning Forest Hills school district, conveniently located to shops and expressways. This condo is a spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath with great views of the woods and stream! The kitchen opens up to the dining/living room area, which both get a lot of natural light. There's a large private deck off the living room overlooking the woods. Great to sit and enjoy morning coffee. There are two bedrooms on the main floor, along with a full bath. The third bedroom is located on the lower level, with another full bath. Washer and dryer included. Two nice sized living spaces with this property and a one stall attached garage. Please note - there is only parking for 2 cars (1 in garage and 1 spot directly in front of garage). Water, trash, lawn and snow removal is included.

Home Rental Company LLC
616-805-9515
$30 app fee for anyone over 18

Owner will manage after lease signing

(RLNE4218302)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3388 Eagle Creek Court NE have any available units?
3388 Eagle Creek Court NE has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3388 Eagle Creek Court NE currently offering any rent specials?
3388 Eagle Creek Court NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3388 Eagle Creek Court NE pet-friendly?
No, 3388 Eagle Creek Court NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kent County.
Does 3388 Eagle Creek Court NE offer parking?
Yes, 3388 Eagle Creek Court NE offers parking.
Does 3388 Eagle Creek Court NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3388 Eagle Creek Court NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3388 Eagle Creek Court NE have a pool?
No, 3388 Eagle Creek Court NE does not have a pool.
Does 3388 Eagle Creek Court NE have accessible units?
No, 3388 Eagle Creek Court NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3388 Eagle Creek Court NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3388 Eagle Creek Court NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3388 Eagle Creek Court NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3388 Eagle Creek Court NE does not have units with air conditioning.
