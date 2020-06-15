All apartments in Kalamazoo
414 Davis St

414 Davis Street · (269) 254-8561
Location

414 Davis Street, Kalamazoo, MI 49007
Vine

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$1,440

5 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1724 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
FALL LEASING 2020!

This 5-6 bedroom, 1 and a half bathroom house is located in the Vine neighborhood, near the corner of Lovell and Davis Street and near the WMU bus route. Original oak woodwork and hardwood floors give this home historical charm. First floor features living room, dining room, bedroom with half bath, and kitchen. The second floor features 4 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom and a small enclosed porch. The third floor is partially finished and can be used as additional living area. The full basement has a built in bar area. Property has off-street parking for up to 6 cars.
CONTACT BROOKE!

TENANTS ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL UTILITIES, 500.00 CLENAING FEE, 35.00 ADMIN FEE, 35.00 APPLICATION FEES

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 414 Davis St have any available units?
414 Davis St has a unit available for $1,440 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kalamazoo, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kalamazoo Rent Report.
What amenities does 414 Davis St have?
Some of 414 Davis St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 414 Davis St currently offering any rent specials?
414 Davis St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 414 Davis St pet-friendly?
Yes, 414 Davis St is pet friendly.
Does 414 Davis St offer parking?
Yes, 414 Davis St does offer parking.
Does 414 Davis St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 414 Davis St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 414 Davis St have a pool?
No, 414 Davis St does not have a pool.
Does 414 Davis St have accessible units?
No, 414 Davis St does not have accessible units.
Does 414 Davis St have units with dishwashers?
No, 414 Davis St does not have units with dishwashers.
