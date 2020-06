Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This cute 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch is clean and fresh. Kitchen is open to the dining area and living room. There is also a walk in pantry/laundry area with stack able washer/dryer included. 3 nice sized bedrooms. Nicely updated bath with tub. Spacious deck in the fenced in backyard. Detached 1 car garage.