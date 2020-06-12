/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:07 PM
98 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Inkster, MI
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Inkster
1 Unit Available
27238 Yale St
27238 Yale Street, Inkster, MI
2 Bedrooms
$715
800 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath ranch with carpeting throughout. Very clean!!! Click to apply! https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/mutualpropertymanagement/tenantApplication.action
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Westland
1 Unit Available
440 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 301
440 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
2 Bedrooms
$799
1000 sqft
UPGRADE @beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Westland
1 Unit Available
216 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 204
216 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
2 Bedrooms
$799
1000 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape. Garden City and Kennedy Park exemplify the natural feel being just blocks away.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Westland
1 Unit Available
401 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 302
401 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
2 Bedrooms
$799
1000 sqft
UPGRADE @beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Westland
1 Unit Available
200 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 201
200 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
2 Bedrooms
$799
1000 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape. Garden City and Kennedy Park exemplify the natural feel being just blocks away.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Westland
1 Unit Available
301 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 301
301 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
2 Bedrooms
$799
1000 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape. Garden City and Kennedy Park exemplify the natural feel being just blocks away.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Westland
1 Unit Available
432 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 304
432 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
2 Bedrooms
$799
1000 sqft
UPGRADE @beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Westland
1 Unit Available
424 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 302
424 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
2 Bedrooms
$799
1000 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape. Garden City and Kennedy Park exemplify the natural feel being just blocks away.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Westland
1 Unit Available
208 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 301
208 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
2 Bedrooms
$799
1000 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape. Garden City and Kennedy Park exemplify the natural feel being just blocks away.
1 of 8
Last updated July 19 at 09:12am
Inkster
1 Unit Available
29830 Hazelwood St
29830 Hazelwood Street, Inkster, MI
2 Bedrooms
$880
1000 sqft
Cute 2 bed 1 bath house with 2 car detached garage. Section 8 approved. Pets ok. Central heat. Ceiling fans. Stainless steel fridge and stove. Laminate flooring throughout. No basement. Washer & Dryer hook-ups.
Results within 1 mile of Inkster
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Westwood
1 Unit Available
3624 Heritage Parkway
3624 Heritage Pkwy, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1200 sqft
The 2-Bedroom apartment located in Dearborn off Telegraph and 6 Mile road.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Westwood
1 Unit Available
3710 Heritage Parkway
3710 Heritage Pkwy, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1035 sqft
The 2-Bedroom apartment located in Dearborn off Telegraph and 6 Mile road.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Westwood
1 Unit Available
3809 Heritage Parkway
3809 Heritage Pkwy, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1035 sqft
The 2-Bedroom apartment located in Dearborn off Telegraph and 6 Mile road.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Westwood
1 Unit Available
3412 Heritage Parkway
3412 Heritage Pkwy, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
830 sqft
The 2-Bedroom apartment located in Dearborn off Telegraph and 6 Mile road.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Westwood
1 Unit Available
3442 Heritage Parkway
3442 Heritage Pkwy, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
830 sqft
The 2-Bedroom apartment located in Dearborn off Telegraph and 6 Mile road.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Westwood
1 Unit Available
3726 Heritage Parkway
3726 Heritage Pkwy, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1035 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3726 Heritage Parkway in Dearborn. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 14
Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
Westwood
1 Unit Available
2746 HOMEPLACE Street
2746 Homeplace Street, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
614 sqft
Minutes to dowtown Dearborn shopping, restaurants and Dearborn Hills Golf course!! Come see this beautiful move in ready and completely remodeled ranch home.
Results within 5 miles of Inkster
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Westland
1 Unit Available
The Meadows on Cherry Hill
332 S Hubbard Ct, Westland, MI
2 Bedrooms
$870
745 sqft
Welcome to The Meadows on Cherry Hill. We have spacious one and two bedroom apartments with a private patio or balcony. Our community offers a clubhouse, fitness center, pool with sundeck and an onsite dog park.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
24 Units Available
Fairlane Woods Apartments
5521 Fairlane Woods Dr, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,494
1083 sqft
Spacious apartments on wooded property with trails. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Recently renovated with walk-in closets. Community has pool, sauna, gym and concierge.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Westland
5 Units Available
Woodcrest Apartments
8300 Woodcrest Dr, Westland, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
950 sqft
Apartment homes feature one and two bedrooms with fireplaces, private balcony and patios and outdoor pool. Community is walking distance from restaurants and shopping and close to I-275 and I-96.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westland
1 Unit Available
35619 Farragut Ave
35619 Farragut Street, Westland, MI
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
900 sq. ft. 2 bed, 1 bath Westland ranch (Glenwood and Wayne) with oversized one car detached garage. New carpeting. Appliances include stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Large fenced yard with deck and patio. Central air.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Warrendale
1 Unit Available
7354 Vaughan
7354 Vaughan Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
800 sqft
7354 Vaughan - 2 BED 1.5 BATH FOR RENT! - A MUST SEE!! This beautiful newly updated home awaits you and your family! Ready to move in. 2 beds and 1.5 Bath - Hardwood Floors & New Carpet, freshly painted throughout, 1 Car Garage. Washer Dryer Hookups.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Allen Park
1 Unit Available
17420 Hanover Ave
17420 Hanover Avenue, Allen Park, MI
2 Bedrooms
$975
1023 sqft
Cute home in Allen Park near the Mall on the Hill. This is a 2 bedroom home with 1 bath. Living room and dining area off the kitchen. Large countertop area. 1 car garage.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Warrendale
1 Unit Available
6914 Auburn St
6914 Auburn Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
695 sqft
Available 06/14/20 Recently renovated 2 Bedroom Ranch and close to schools, museum and public transportation.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Detroit, MIToledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MI
Troy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MI